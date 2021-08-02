How to Watch USA vs Spain Olympics Basketball Online Free

The United States men’s basketball team faces a tough test in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics as they face off against Spain at Saitama Super Arena.

USA vs Spain Preview

After stumbling out of the gate against France, the United States reeled off a pair of convincing wins against Iran and the Czech Republic to advance to the knockout stage. However, the Americans drew a tough matchup in Spain — the No. 2 team in the FIBA rankings and a team the US has battled with over the years. The two sides have faced off in a pair of gold medal games and once in the semifinals over the last three Olympics, so this is an earlier meeting than expected.

“If you’re going to get that gold medal, you’re going to beat everybody,” Spain center Marc Gasol said. “At that point, it doesn’t matter, the order.”

Team USA would have rather kept a monster winning streak intact on their way to a fourth gold, but are embracing the lessons that come with losing.

“It would be disingenuous to say we wanted to lose on purpose so we could learn things,” Popovich said. “That’s kind of ignorant if I said that. But circumstances should be taken advantage of, win or lose.

“We were behind the 8-ball early and are making some fast progress. We still have a lot of improvement that we must and can make. But the losses in the beginning put a laser focus on how you have to play under these rules in this environment against these talented teams.”

The US has gone 12-0 against Spain at the Olympics, but aren’t taking the matchup lightly. Ricky Rubio, Marc Gasol and Willy Hernangomez are active NBAers on the roster, while many others on the roster, like Pau Gasol, have NBA experience.

“This Olympics is just going to get better as far as basketball is concerned, because the teams are all pretty passionate and very talented and have a lot of individual players that people will enjoy on TV,” Popovich said.

The US beat Spain in their final Olympics tune-up, 83-76. Team USA is an 11.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total for the game set at 178.5.

In the other matchups: Group A winner France (3-0) will face Italy (2-1, second place in Group B); Group B winner Australia (3-0) plays Argentina (1-2, third place in Group C); and Group C winner Slovenia (3-0) and Luka Doncic drew a matchup with Germany (1-2, second place in Group B).