USA vs Sweden 2021 Olympics Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After failing to medal for the first time in history in 2016, the United States women’s soccer team begin their quest for redemption at the 2020 Olympic games when they take on Sweden in Tokyo on Wednesday.

In the US, the match (local start time: Wednesday, July 21, at 4:30 a.m. ET) will be televised live on the USA Network. You can also watch it live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, but you’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch that way.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Sweden soccer online:

You can watch a live stream of USA and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV's main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Sweden soccer live on the FuboTV app or website.

You can also watch the match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app or NBC Olympics website. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider.

You can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

USA is included in Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Sweden soccer live on the Sling TV app or website.

You can also watch the match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app or NBC Olympics website.

You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." USA is included in every one.

Note that the free trial isn't advertised as such, but your "due today" amount will be $0 when signing up.

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Sweden soccer live on the AT&T TV app or website.

You can also watch the match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app or NBC Olympics website.

You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Sweden soccer live on the Hulu app or website.

You can also watch the match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app or NBC Olympics website.

You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

USA vs Sweden 2021 Olympics Soccer Preview

The Americans will be looking for their fifth gold medal in the Olympics this time around. It was Sweden who bumped the United States out of the 2016 Games, winning 4-3 in penalty kicks. Thus, revenge could be on the minds of the Americans.

Magdalena Eriksson, Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Fridolina Rolfö and captain Caroline Seger were on that Swedish squad, and they’ll all be looking to continue their team’s solid outings against a tough American opponent.

This will likely be the final Olympic Games for 39-year-old Carli Lloyd, whose eight goals in the Olympics leads the United States. On the flip side, it will be the first Games for 2019 World Cup standout Rose Lavelle, who will be one of the key players for the U.S. Megan Rapinoe will also be back after an injury prevented her from performing in the 2016 Olympic Games.

These two countries last played each other in April, and they came to a 1-1 draw. Lina Hurtig scored for the Swedish side, while Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick for the United States. The United States is the No. 1 ranked team in the world, while Sweden is No. 5., but Sweden has given the U.S. everything it could handle over the last few years.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

United States:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

Sweden: