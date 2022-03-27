USA vs Panama Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The USMNT has the chance to be able to qualify for the World Cup if they are able to beat Panama and a few other results go their way. They will meet cross paths against Panama at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

The match (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast), TUDN (Spanish) and UniMas (Spanish).

USA vs Panama Preview

This match against Panama has a lot of similarities to 2017. They are facing the Canaleros in Orlando in the second to last qualifying match where a win and a series of other results could see Gregg Berhalter’s men return to the World Cup.

The last time these two teams faced off on US soil, the home side absolutely ran riot against the Central Americans. That, of course, occurred prior to that fateful night in Couva where the US ended up being eliminated.

This time around, the USMNT are not going to be as cavalier and arrogant as they were in those last few encounters. They will be intent on getting the job done and getting to Qatar.

They know that a win combined with a Costa Rica loss or draw against El Salvador would have them (and Canada) qualify directly to the World Cup. If Costa Rica win, they are assured of at least a playoff spot.

They do come into this match with some momentum as they drew against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in an encounter where they could have earned a bit more, but the point kept them in better footing compared to their bitter rivals.

Berhalter will not be able to use Inter Miami right-back DeAndre Yedlin as he will have to serve a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Panama were left in a bad situation after they drew with Honduras at home and lost pace with other four teams that they find themselves chasing.

Thomas Christiansen’s men have only won once in their last four matches and anything less than a win would basically be kissing their World Cup hopes goodbye.

The good news for Panama is that they will have their entire team available for this match as they do not have any injuries or suspensions that they have to contend with.

The bad news though is that they have never defeated the US in their own backyard and they have only won once away from home in their last five World Cup qualifying matches.

US Probable XI: Zack Steffen, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta; Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah

Panama Probable XI: Luis Mejía, Michael Murillo, Andrés Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Jorge Gutiérrez; Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Alberto Quintero, Édgar Bárcenas, José Luis Rodríguez; Rolando Blackburn.