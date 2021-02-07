How to Watch Australian Open on ESPN+

The 2021 Australian Open begins Monday in Melbourne, kicking off three weeks of tournament action.

In the United States, daily TV coverage of the Australian Open will be on ESPN or ESPN2. But if you’re looking for extended coverage of the tournament beyond what will be shown on TV, you can also watch select matches and courts (schedule is determined the night before each day’s play) on ESPN+ right here:

ESPN+, which also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written), costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch select Australian Open matches live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Australian Open 2021 Preview

The world’s best tennis players gather in this annual highlight, with the men’s and women’s sides both kicking things off on Monday..

For the women, 39-year-old superstar Serena Williams, who will battle Laura Siegemund of Germany in the first round, has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Williams, who is looking for her eighth Australian Open title, is going to play through it, and early returns are positive so far:

“I feel pretty good. I’ve gotten a lot of treatment already on my shoulder but I’m super confident it’s going to be great,” Williams told the media last week, via The Guardian. “It’s definitely something that I’m gonna have to deal with for the fortnight and kind of knowing that going into the tournament definitely helped. But also knowing I’m going to probably have to pick up some different therapy exercises after each match etc is going to be really important.”

As for the men, an opportunity for history potentially awaits, as Rafael Nadal can pass Roger Federer for the most career grand slam singles titles with a win in this tournament. Nadal and Federer have 20 singles titles apiece, and while Federer will miss the tourney while recovering from a knee injury, Nadal is ranked No. 2, and he has a great shot at changing the record books.

Here’s a look at the women’s seeds slated to appear, ranked No. 1-32:

Ash Barty (Australia) 1

Simona Halep (Romania) 2

Naomi Osaka (Japan) 3

Sofia Kenin (United States) 4

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5

Karoline Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 7

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 8

Petra Kvitova (Czech Repbulic) 9

Serena Williams (United States) 10

Belinda Bencic (Canada) 11

Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 12

Johanna Konta (Great Britain) 13

Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 14

Iga Swiatek (Poland) 15

Petra Martic (Croatia) 16

Elene Rybakina (Kazakhstan) 17

Elise Mertins (Belgium) 18

Marketz Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 19

Maria Sakkari (Greece) 20

Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 21

Jennifer Brady (United States) 22

Angelique Kerber (Germany) 23

Alison Riske (United States) 24

Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 25

Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 26

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 27

Donna Vekic (Croatia) 28

Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) 29

Wang Qiang (China) 30

Zhang Shuai (China) 31

Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) 32

Here’s a look at the men’s seeds slated to appear, ranked No. 1-32:

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 1

Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2

Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 5

Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6

Andrey Rublev (Russia) 7

Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 8

Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 9

Gael Monfils (France) 10

Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 11

Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 12

David Goffin (Belgium) 13

Milos Raonic (Canada) 14

Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 15

Fabio Fognini (Italy) 16

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 17

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 18

Karen Khachanov (Russia) 19

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 20

Alex de Minaur (Australia) 21

Borna Coric (Croatia) 22

Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 23

Casper Ruud (Norway) 24

Benoit Paire (France) 25

Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 26

Taylor Fritz (United States) 27

Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) 28

Ugo Humbert (France) 29

Dan Evans (Great Britain) 30

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) 31

Adrian Mannarino (France) 32

