How to Watch BET Awards 2023 Without Cable

The 2023 BET Awards, honoring Black excellence across pop culture, are airing live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include BET and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the 2023 BET Awards online:

BET Awards 2023 Preview

The 2023 BET Awards bring together figures from across pop culture to honor Black excellence in music, TV, movies and sports. This year, “Culture’s Biggest Night will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the LIVE telecast on BET,” according to the BET press release.

Drake leads all nominees with seven nods, followed by GloRilla with six, 21 Savage and Lizzo with five each, and Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA with four apiece.

The nominees are as follows:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT, GLORILLA

BREEZY, CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID, DJ KHALED

HER LOSS, DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS, KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE, BEYONCÉ

SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX), LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2, PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY, CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP, KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’, METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO), HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2, GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U, FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE), CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP, PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME, LIZZO

BAD HABIT, STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS, JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL, SZA

TOMORROW 2, GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE), TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY, CECE WINANS

KINGDOM, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

NEW, TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY, YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2), PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME, LIZZO

BREAK MY SOUL, BEYONCÉ

FIRST CLASS, JACK HARLOW

JIMMY COOKS, DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL, SZA

LAST LAST, BURNA BOY

SUPER FREAKY GIRL, NICKI MINAJ

WAIT FOR U, FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME, LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2, PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL, BEYONCÉ

HER, MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP, BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

PLAYERS, COI LERAY

SPECIAL, LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

JANELLE JAMES

JANELLE MONÁE

KEKE PALMER

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

ALAYA HIGH

DEMI SINGLETON

GENESIS DENISE

MARSAI MARTIN

THADDEUS J. MIXSON

YOUNG DYLAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY

The 2023 BET Awards air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.