How to Watch BET Awards 2023 Without Cable
  • Updated

The 2023 BET Awards, honoring Black excellence across pop culture, are airing live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include BET and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the 2023 BET Awards online:

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 BET Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 BET Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Philo TV

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2023 BET Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest streaming service (behind Philo) that includes BET, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 BET Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 BET Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

BET Awards 2023 Preview

The 2023 BET Awards bring together figures from across pop culture to honor Black excellence in music, TV, movies and sports. This year, “Culture’s Biggest Night will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the LIVE telecast on BET,” according to the BET press release.

Drake leads all nominees with seven nods, followed by GloRilla with six, 21 Savage and Lizzo with five each, and Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA with four apiece.

The nominees are as follows:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT, GLORILLA
BREEZY, CHRIS BROWN
GOD DID, DJ KHALED
HER LOSS, DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS, KENDRICK LAMAR
RENAISSANCE, BEYONCÉ
SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
H.E.R.
LIZZO
SZA
TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
THE WEEKND
USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
DVSN
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
QUAVO & TAKEOFF
WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX), LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2, PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
CALL ME EVERY DAY, CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP, KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK
CREEPIN’, METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
F.N.F. (LET’S GO), HITKIDD & GLORILLA
TOMORROW 2, GLORILLA & CARDI B
WAIT FOR U, FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B
COI LERAY
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE), CHRIS BROWN
2 MILLION UP, PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49
ABOUT DAMN TIME, LIZZO
BAD HABIT, STEVE LACY
FIRST CLASS, JACK HARLOW
KILL BILL, SZA
TOMORROW 2, GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ
COCO JONES
DOECHII
FLO
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
FINISHED (LIVE), TAMELA MANN
I’VE GOT JOY, CECE WINANS
KINGDOM, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE
NEW, TYE TRIBBETT
ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY, YOLANDA ADAMS
THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2), PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME, LIZZO
BREAK MY SOUL, BEYONCÉ
FIRST CLASS, JACK HARLOW
JIMMY COOKS, DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE
KILL BILL, SZA
LAST LAST, BURNA BOY
SUPER FREAKY GIRL, NICKI MINAJ
WAIT FOR U, FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
ELLA MAI (UK)
KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
L7NNON (BRAZIL)
STORMZY (UK)
TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
FLO (UK)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
MAUREEN (FRANCE)
MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
RAYE (UK)
WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME, LIZZO
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2, PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
BREAK MY SOUL, BEYONCÉ
HER, MEGAN THEE STALLION
LIFT ME UP, BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
PLAYERS, COI LERAY
SPECIAL, LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
CREED 3
EMANCIPATION
NOPE
THE WOMAN KING
TILL
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH
BRIAN TYREE HENRY
DAMSON IDRIS
DANIEL KALUUYA
DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.
DONALD GLOVER
MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT
COCO JONES
JANELLE JAMES
JANELLE MONÁE
KEKE PALMER
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR
ALAYA HIGH
DEMI SINGLETON
GENESIS DENISE
MARSAI MARTIN
THADDEUS J. MIXSON
YOUNG DYLAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS
ALLYSON FELIX
ANGEL REESE
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE
BUBBA WALLACE
GERVONTA DAVIS
JALEN HURTS
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
STEPHEN CURRY

