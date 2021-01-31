How to Watch Denmark vs Sweden Handball World Final in USA

Denmark and Sweden will meet in the final of the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship on Sunday at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex in Egypt.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (11:30 a.m. ET) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Denmark vs Sweden live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

In addition to the 2021 World Handball Championships, ESPN+ has live coverage of international soccer, UFC, college sports, cricket, hockey and other live sports. It also includes every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Denmark vs Sweden live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Denmark vs Sweden Preview

In a semi-final matchup of the world championships’ two most decorated teams, the Swedes bested France 32-26 on Friday to reach their eighth final.

Swedish left wing Hampus Wanne led all participants with 11 goals and 13 attempts.

“We say the team is going first every time,” Sweden head coach Glenn Solberg said, according to the International Handball Federation website, “we have respect for each other and we have a lot of happiness with hard work and we want to better every day and I think we have found a group who thinks the same and wants to go in the same direction and knows that hard work is the first thing and then we can develop our skills.

“Hard work pays off. We have had a perfect and fantastic championship until now and we are dreaming about winning the world title.”

Sweden and France have each medaled 11 times in the world championships. France have claimed a record six golds; Sweden have claimed four, tied with Romania for the second-most.

The Swedes haven’t taken the championship since 1999, when they bested Egypt in the championship round. Two years later, they made their most recent final, when they succumbed to France.

“I can’t describe how happy I am to reach the final after 20 years,” Solberg said, according to Egypt Today. “I believe we were in control of the game and dominated it and deserved winning the semi-final. We played a good tournament in general but we were unlucky with some absences. Our target now is the gold medal game.”

Denmark edged Spain 35-33 in the semi-finals to reach their fifth final. Danish left back Mikkel Hansen scored 12 goals on 17 attempts, both match highs. The Paris Saint-Germain star’s 41 tournament goals rank sixth.

“One might say he’s disgusting,” Danish goalkeeper Kevin Moller said, per the IHF site. “The things he can do with the ball is pure magic and sometimes you can just sit back and enjoy — even as an opponent. I have tried a lot of times against Paris when the things he does is just unbelievable. In training it’s the same.”

Denmark are vying for their second world title, having won it all in 2019. If they win, they’ll be the third side to win back-to-back world championships; Romania and France have each accomplished the feat twice.

“We can write history, there are not many teams that can do this thing at the IHF Men’s World Championship,” Denmark head coach Nikolaj Jacobsen said, per the IHF site, “this is our goal, trying to win games.”