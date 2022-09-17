Where to Watch Hampton vs Norfolk State Football 2022

In-state rivals Hampton and Norfolk State meet in the 2022 Battle of the Bay football game on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Hampton vs Norfolk State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Hampton vs Norfolk State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Hampton vs Norfolk State Preview

The Battle of the Bay is a rivalry game between the Hampton Pirates and the Norfolk State Spartans, dating back to 1963. The Spartans lead the series all time by 29-26-1.

In his pre-season press conference, Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums said that his sophomore year as the head coach is going well now that he has had a full season to get his system going with the program.

“Our culture has changed significantly,” Odums told Wavy.com. “I like the direction we’re going. Discipline is the key to our process, and that’s hard to establish in a short period of time. Now, you see a lot of guys smiling who are happy to be Spartans. … I like the leadership of the guys we have at quarterback. That position carries a lot of weight on their shoulders. But we’re not asking those guys to be heroes, just take what the defense gives you and move the ball down the field. When you have talented individuals, it raises the level of competition.”

Meanwhile, in his own pre-game press conference, Hampton head coach Robert Prunty addressed the fact that their team has three quarterbacks, all of whom played last week against Tuskegee. He said pretty soon, one of them is going to have to step up and separate himself from the other two.

“With three quarterbacks, it’s gonna be this way again Monday,” said Prunty (via Yahoo Sports). “Somebody gotta separate. We just ain’t had nobody separate. Chris and Sofian haven’t played a lot neither.”

Prunty also said that he warned his team all week that Tuskegee could be a “trap game.”

“They threw everything at us,” said Prunty (via Yahoo Sports). “They blitzed like 80% of the time, so it was good for our quarterbacks to see all that. … A game like this could be a trap game, especially when you’re playing a Division II program because if you lose, it’s like, man. You gotta be careful with these trap games, and our guys understood that all week.”

“I think anytime Norfolk State and Hampton get together in any sport it’s going to be a battle,” he added. “It’s great for the fans, universities and alumni associations.”

The 2022 Battle of the Bay kicks off Saturday, September 17 at 2 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.