How to Watch I Can See Your Voice Online Free

Building on the success of The Masked Singer, FOX is launching a companion singing competition show called I Can See Your Voice, premiering Wednesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch I Can See Your Voice online for free:

The Masked Singer is one of the biggest shows on television, so it follows that FOX would capitalize on its success and launch a companion show. I Can See Your Voice is a new reality singing competition show where a panel of celebrity judges try to help the contestants figure out who is the secret singer.

Ken Jeong of the The Masked Singer is the host and Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton are the permanent judges who will be joined by a rotating panel of other celebrities. In the first two episodes, the guest judges include Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, Nick Lachey, Jordin Sparks, Jay Pharoah, and Niecy Nash.

How it works is the celebrities try to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-sync challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.

Some of the “secret voices” in the first two episodes include stylist, football player, golfer, mathlete, counselor, rock climber, scuba diver, heartthrob, G.I. Jane, flautist, auditor, and singing server.

“Safely filming I Can See Your Voice this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “It’s no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of The Masked Singer, this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment – and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!”

I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

