How to Watch In the Long Run Season 3 Online Without Cable

Popular British dramedy In the Long Run returns for its third season Sunday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don't have cable or don't have Starz, here's how to watch In the Long Run streaming online:

‘In the Long Run’ Season 3 Preview

The third series of this semi-autobiographical Sky One comedy, loosely based on Idris Elba's own childhood, sees the welcome arrival of Walter's mum from Sierra Leone with Walter desperate to impress.

In the Long Run is a British dramedy created by Idris Elba that is loosely based on his childhood. It is set in the 1980s in East London, following the Easmon family — parents Walter (Elba) and Agnes (madeline Appiah) have settled in England after moving there from Sierra Leone, while their 13-year-old son Kobna (Sammy Kamara) is British-born. It also stars Bill Bailey as Walter’s best friend, Terence “Bagpipes” De La Croix, Jimmy Akingbola as Walter’s younger brother Valentine, Kellie Shirley as Bagpipes’ wife Kirsty, and Mattie Boys as Bagpipes and Kirsty’s son Dean.

When season three picks up, Walter’s mother comes to visit from Sierra Leona. The episode description teases, “Valentine is worried that he will loose his place as Mama’s favourite to her grandson Kobna. After a panic attack, Bagpipes assesses the fragility of life. Meanwhile, Agnes gets involved in the plans to improve the estate.”

The description for episode two, which airs January 10, reads, “Mama tries to find a nice lady for her lothario grandson Valentine. Agnes and Kirsty bump into a group of men who are planning to redevelop the estate. This leads to Kirsty to spot an opportunity for her catering business at the Milton Arms.”

And in episode three, airing January 17, “Hearing that their boss Rajesh is having trouble getting his wife pregnant, Bagpipes and Walter hatch a plan to break Rajesh out of work. Valentine bumps into Dawn and uses all his charm to woo her. Meanwhile, at an overnight work conference Agnes discovers Charles Lander’s plans for the estate.”

In the Long Run airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.