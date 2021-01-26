How to Watch ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Live-Action Remake Online for Free

The animated classic Lady and the Tramp is getting the live-action treatment. The remake will feature the voices of Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, and Sam Elliott, and will update the story for a new generation of children. Lady and the Tramp 2019 will premiere on the new streaming platform Disney+ starting on November 12.

You can watch the 2019 Lady and the Tramp remake on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

Stream It Now

Stream ‘Lady and the Tramp’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘Lady and the Tramp’ 6. Select ‘Lady and the Tramp’ 7. Select Play



Stream ‘Lady and the Tramp’ On Roku Devices

1. Boot up your Roku Device 2. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 3. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 4. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 5. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 6. Select Disney Plus 7. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 8. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘Lady and the Tramp’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘Lady and the Tramp’ 9. Select Play



Stream ‘Lady and the Tramp’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘Lady and the Tramp’ 11. Select Play



Stream ‘Lady and the Tramp’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘Lady and the Tramp’ 10. Select Play

Stream It Now

‘Lady and the Tramp’ Live-Action Remake Preview

Unlike other live-action remakes, Lady and the Tramp will use a combination of real animals and computer animation. The synopsis on Disney+ reads:

In Disney+’s ‘Lady and the Tramp,’ a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

Director Charlie Bean talked to Positive Mom about the legacy of the original, and how he wanted to both honor and expand upon its themes. “It just sits in a really, really special place in my memories, nostalgic memory. It’s such a beautiful love story. It’s timeless,” he explained. When asked why he chose to remake the film, Bean said that he was drawn to the relationship between the titular dogs.

“We’re allowed into their world, and we’re allowed in viewing how they communicate with each other. You can see how communicative animals are,” he said. “They talk to each other, and there’s so much of that going on. This is a window into their world and how sophisticated their world can be.”

Producer Brigham Taylor felt that the original film was near and dear to Walt Disney. “It became a classic at that point in 1955 on. It was a banner year at Disney because it was the same year they opened Disneyland,” he reasoned. “The original film was very influenced by Walt’s upbringing in Marceline, it was set in this sort of beautiful story book. We were really excited to be able to retell this story in a way that we felt like when you tell things in live-action, you get a different layer of emotion and you have a different sort of relationship to that.”

“We knew Tramp had to be a rescue. That’s his story. That’s his character,” Taylor added. “We wanted to tell the same story in terms of finding the dog. Both Monty and Billy, his backup, were abandoned, found, rescued on the sides of the road. Rose was sort of an in between story. She is our Lady, a cocker spaniel. She was with a family but that was looking to sell. She had sort of been trained to hunt, and her coat was shorn down very shortly and we had to look past that to see the opportunity for our character.”

Lady and the Tramp currently has a 65% on Rotten Tomatoes.