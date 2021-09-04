How to Watch Nebraska vs Fordham Online for Free

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team will host the Fordham Rams at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.

The game (noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Fordham vs Nebraska online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Fordham vs Nebraska live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Fordham vs Nebraska live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Fordham vs Nebraska live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Fordham vs Nebraska live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Fordham vs Nebraska Preview

The Cornhuskers, after going 3-5 in last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign, dropped their season opener a week ago; they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini 30-22 on the road.

They’re now 12-21 under head coach Scott Frost, who’s in his fourth season at the helm.

“It’s like the same old movie,” Frost said after the defeat, according to The Associated Press. “But we’ll get much better. In my heart, I believe we can have a special season.”

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown, adding 111 yards and a score on the ground.

But he and the team’s offensive line conceded 5 sacks, including a costly one in the final minute of the first half, when he fumbled near midfield. The ball was returned for a touchdown to give Illinois a 16-9 advantage heading into the break.

On Thursday, Frost said he’s looking for more consistency from his offensive line.

“When you watched the tape from Saturday, it was a bunch of plays where four guys got it right and one didn’t,” the coach said of the group, according to 247 Sports. “We just have to be more consistent and having everybody healthy is going to help with that.”

The Rams have yet to play this season, though they’ve played thrice in 2021 — the pandemic pushed Fordham’s 2020 campaign into the spring, and even then they managed to play just three games, going 2-1.

“That was tough emotionally, especially on the seniors,” Rams head coach Joe Conlin said in August, according to Fordham student newspaper The Observer. “But once we were able to line up and compete, the guys were more than excited to do that.”

The Rams are armed with the Patriot League’s preseason offensive player of the year, quarterback Tim DeMorat. Last year, he completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 1,049 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 picks, with a pair of rushing scores.

“What he’s doing so well now is getting the ball out of his hands faster than he ever has,” Conlin said, per The Observer. “He’s a tough kid, works really hard at it, so I’m really happy to see him have this on-field success.”

The Rams, who hail from the FCS, haven’t bested an FBS squad since 2015, when they edged the Army Black Knights 37-35.

“Every day, you’re really competing against yourselves,” Conlin said, per The Observer. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, going to play in Lincoln in one of the great cathedrals of college football, and we’re just looking to play a good football game.”