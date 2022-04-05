How to Watch Reds Baseball Without Cable in 2022

After essentially waving the white flag with some offseason trades, the Cincinnati Reds look set to enter a rebuilding phase in 2022, but with flame-throwing prospect Hunter Greene ready to debut, along with reigning NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India and some other exciting young players, Reds fans will still have reasons to watch this year.

In 2022, most Reds games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Ohio, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Ohio), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Reds game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Reds Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Ohio and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Reds games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Reds Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Reds games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Reds games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Reds games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Reds games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Reds games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Reds 2022 Season Preview

The Reds are raring to go as expectations are high as they were ambitious in the off-season with their objective being improving on an 83-79 record that saw them end up in third place in the NL Central and missing out on the post-season. The team added a couple of veteran pieces in free agency and trades. But with that, they could also be holding some of those pieces to move at the trade deadline if they perform well. It may not have seemed like a great strategy from a distance, but only time will tell.

This all bodes well for a team that could be a major player in a division that could be for the taking, if all goes perfect for them. Could they be competitive? Maybe, but there is going to be a major focus on the reigning NL Rookie of the Year in Jonathan India.

In an effort to start that rebuilding phase, Cincinnati pulled off a few trades while signing some free agents that could be important contributors in different positions.

From an offensive standpoint, the Reds will depend on 38-year-old Joey Votto. He led the team in home runs and RBIs, but he needs more help after the losses of bats like Jesse Winkler and even Nick Castellanos as they signed with the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies respectively.

The player to look at coming into the season could be outfielder Jake Fraley. The Reds sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners for Fraley, Justin Dunn, southpaw Brandon Williamson, and a player to be named later. The 26-year-old offers quite an important feature to the Reds as his versatility was seen in the Mariner organization after having played every outfield positions during his time in the Pacific Northwest.

There is little doubt that they Reds might not be a team that will be fighting of a wildcard spot. They do have a couple of bright spots, but this is a team that might might be fighting to stay away from the bottom of the division instead of finding for the top. The Pittsburgh Pirates look to be an an improved squad compared to the last few years, and thus surpassing the Reds. Either way, Cincinnati doesn’t have the makings of a team that will finish higher than fourth in the division. Even after the Chicago Cubs sold off their core last season, they still went out and made improvements in the offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will be the teams to beat in the division.