How to Watch Rockets Games Without Cable in 2022-23

A young and talented Houston Rockets squad expects to soar in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

If you live in the Rockets market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Rockets market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Rockets games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Rockets Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rockets games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (watch every single out-of-market NBA game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rockets games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: NBA TV isn’t available on Hulu With Live TV

You can watch a live stream of AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Rockets games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Rockets Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Rockets games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Rockets games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Rockets games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Rockets Season Preview 2022-23

Houston took its lumps last season amid a 20-62, but the Rockets will to take off with a young and talented roster this season.

“This has definitely been one of the fullest locker rooms that I’ve had during my time here,” Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate said via Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Rockets. “With trades every year and contracts, I feel like everyone has been here all summer trying to get better.”

Former No. 2 pick Jalen Green and new No. 3 pick Jabari Smith join forces with the Rockets. Green impressed as a rookie with 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Smith had a stellar college season with Auburn as he posted 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals, and a block per game.

“Me and (Rockets assistant coach John Lucas) were in the gym all the time, working on my shot,” Green said via the Houston Chronicle. “It’s the quickness of it. I feel I’ve always been a shooter, always been a shot creator. Just the quickness and working on my hips.”

Houston added more talent in the draft with No. 17 pick Tari Eason, and he could contribute right away. Eason tallied 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, an assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game for LSU last season. Rockets assistant has high expectations for the young player.

“He is the prime example of a better Dennis Rodman,” Lucas told the media on October 8.

That only adds to the other young talent Houston already has. Kevin Porter Jr. had a promising season last time out with 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Tate, another young player, also stepped up last season with 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest.

Veteran Eric Gordon provides leadership and production for a young squad. Gordon averaged 13.4 points, two rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season. He said development of the team will take time.

“It is going to be a day-to-day, month-to-month, year-in, year-out process,” Gordon said via USA Today’s Rockets Wire. “When you have a young team, guys are always trying to establish themselves in this league, and we have to establish ourselves as a team to grow. Everybody is still finding each other. Everyone has a good attitude, and the positivity is there.”

Houston lost some talent with Christian Wood, who averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season, via a trade with Dallas. Alperen Segun will step into Wood’s role this season after posting averages of 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds last season.