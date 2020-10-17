Where to Watch South Florida vs Temple Football

The Temple Owls (0-1, 0-1 AAC) will take on the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-2 AAC) in an American Athletic Conference showdown at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday.

South Florida vs Temple Preview

The Bulls are coming off a 44-24 loss to East Carolina last weekend. Turnovers hurt USF, as they fumbled twice, and they couldn’t manage to get much momentum going on offense. South Florida went 5-13 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down in the game, and they struggled on both sides of the ball at times.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud finished the game 26-35 for 298 yards and no touchdowns, but he was responsible for one of the team’s two fumbles, and he was pressured all game by a relentless ECU line.

Still, McCloud played well in his second straight start, and Temple head coach Rod Carey took notice. “He’s certainly a dynamic athlete, and he throws the ball effectively,” Carey said about McCloud. “He’s a guy you have to account for all the time in the run game and scrambling, which is almost harder than just straight run game.”

For his part, South Florida head coach Jeff Scott said that Temple provides a unique challenge, but one he finds slightly familiar. “They remind me of Boston College, tough, physical, well coached, really good scheme,” Scott said this week. “The only thing different is Temple has a better quarterback and skill players than Boston College the last couple of years watching it.”

Temple is coming off a tough loss to a gritty Navy team last Saturday. The Midshipmen defense stopped the Owls’ two-point conversion attempt with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter and went on to win, 31-29. Temple couldn’t quite overcome their slow start, as they scored just seven points in the first half and none in the first quarter.

It was the Owls’ first game of the season, and they played quite well on offense throughout. Senior quarterback Anthony Russo went 21-30 for 206 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he managed to keep the offense moving up until the last minute — literally. Temple was 8-12 on third down, and 2-2 on fourth down, while also averaging 7.8 yards per pass attempt and 5.0 yards per rush.

They’ll look to get off to a faster start against a USF team that is allowing 32.5 points a game over its first four games. On offense, the Bulls aren’t putting a ton of points on the board, averaging 14.5 points per contest, which won’t cut it against a Temple team that should be hungry after such a disappointing loss last week.