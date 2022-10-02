Jets vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) and New York Jets (1-2) face a critical early-season game on Sunday, October 2.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jets vs Steelers streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Steelers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Jets vs Steelers Preview

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) and New York Jets (1-2) face the precarious prospect of falling to 1-3 when matching up in the Steel City on Sunday.

Second-year Jets quarterback Zach Wilson makes his regular season debut after sustaining a leg injury during the preseason. Wilson joined the Jets in 2021 as the No. 2 pick in the draft amid hype from his standout 2020 season with BYU.

Wilson threw for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns versus 11 interceptions in 2021. His performance amid another losing season for the Jets left unanswered questions, which gets to start answering with his play on Sunday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh understands it will take time.

“Yeah, he’s going to have to feel his way through, but like everything else, the expectation is he comes out and he plays to the best of his ability,” Saleh said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Whatever that is, it is, and you’ll be proud of it. Then, from there, we just find ways to get better.”

Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco held down the fort for the first three weeks with 901 yards passing for touchdowns versus three interceptions. The Steelers will see a different look from the Jets offense since Wilson possesses more mobility than Flacco does.

“Zach is a different player than Joe, so obviously the plan is going to be a hair different in certain ways,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said via ESPN.

The Steelers would like to get a hair better on defense, allowing 22 points and 412.7 total yards per game. Defense had its struggles against the Cleveland Browns last week in a 29-17 loss, and the Steelers gave a 44-yard touchdown pass the week before at New England.

Just some Mitch Trubisky throws for your timeline. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/5bsH9mR2PI — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) September 28, 2022

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky has 569 yards passing for two touchdowns versus as an interception as the offense looks to take flight. Pittsburg cracked 20 points only once thus far, which happened in Week 1 when Chris Boswell hit a game-winning field goal.

“We gotta start fast,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on his weekly show. “We got to win possession downs. We gotta be on schedule.”

New York could present the opportunity for the Steelers to gain more confidence. The Jets give up 27 points per game — seventh most in the league. The Jets also allow 336.3 total yards per game. Trubisky may have to tune out those facts along with any outside calls for first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett to take over at quarterback.

”You’ve got to keep the blinders on,” Trubisky said via The Associated Press. ”You’ve got to block out the noise, continue to stay focused on the task at hand and just focus on what we’re doing in here. Focus on the guys and just continue to get better and pull together.”