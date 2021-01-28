How to Watch TCU vs Kansas Basketball Game Tonight

Kansas looks to avoid a fourth-straight loss as it hosts TCU on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse.

TCU vs Kansas Preview

The last two weeks have not been kind to Kansas, which have dropped their last three in a row, the latest against Oklahoma 75-68. The loss marked the first time the Jayhawks have dropped three-straight since February of 2013.

“We’ve got to come together. Something has to change,” Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett said. “The season is definitely not going how we expected it, but something has to change.”

Kansas veteran head coach Bill Self thinks his team needs to deal with in-game adversity better to find success.

“When things aren’t going well, you have to grind to be a little tougher in other areas,” he said. “And I don’t think we’re playing like that. I think we’re still playing like things are going better than what they are and we don’t have that extra gear we’re getting to.”

However, he’s not giving up hope on the season despite the recent skid.

“It’s not on them. It’s on all of us to kind of collectively just figure this out,” Self said on his radio show. “But we can’t figure it out unless the coaches are aligned with how we want to play and the players are aligned with how we want to play and the players are aligned with what really wins. And when we do that, we’ll get better. Now, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to be undefeated the rest of the way or anything like that. But it means that we’re going to give ourselves the best chance to do special things.”

TCU is on a three-game losing streak of its own, which includes a lopsided loss to Kansas back on Jan. 6, 93-64.

“I thought the Kansas game [on Jan. 5], we just looked tired. I didn’t understand it. We won five in a row and we’re playing Kansas, which was coming off a loss. But it was our 11th straight day. As I look at it now, maybe we needed a day off.”

The latest loss for the Horned Frogs also came by a large margin, losing to Oklahoma 82-46.

TCU has been dealing with COVID-19 issues, which included their last three games being postponed and Dixon testing positive. It’s uncertain if Dixon will coach against Kansas. He’s been in isolation since Jan. 18, which hasn’t helped his team’s preparation for games.

“Certainly it’s not preparing for Kansas. It’s not preparing for our league. That’s for sure,” Dixon said. “But in some ways, too, you’re not getting banged up or the injuries during practice. The conditioning part of it is huge. It’s not the same.

Kansas is a 14.5-point favorite for the game.