Where to Watch TCU vs Northwestern State Basketball 2020

TCU is 3-0 and the Horns Frogs have a chance to remain perfect as they take on a winless Northwestern State squad on Thursday at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time)

Northwestern State vs TCU Preview

TCU is off to a 3-0 start and the Horned Frogs are coming off of a tight 56-52 win over Liberty to claim the Hall of Fame Classic. TCU almost blew a late lead, but were able to scrape out the victory in the closing seconds. R.J. Nembhard scored 14 points to lead the way for the low-scoring Horned Frogs.

“We recovered pretty good,” TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said. “That’s something we really talk about is ‘recover.’ What we can do and how we can get better. The response with something negative, something positive, not making it too big either direction.

“It was a good win for us. I’m happy for our guys,” Dixon said. “This is a hard team to play against on an 18-hour turnaround. I thought we did some good things, guarded really well and found some different offense and different ways to score against a disciplined, older team.”

Things haven’t gone as well for Northwestern State, which fell to 0-3 after a loss to Lousiana Tech last time out 91-77. The Demons lost to No. 14 Texas Tech in a blowout to open the season 101-58 and to UT Arlington 80-71.

“We didn’t compete at the level we could in the Texas Tech game,” Demons head coach head coach Mike McConathy said. “We competed better against UTA and Louisiana Tech (this past weekend). I was really pleased with our improvement rebounding. At Texas Tech, we got outrebounded by 20-plus. In the next two games, we were outrebounded by four.”

McConathy is expecting another big test against his squad’s second Big 12 opponent this season.

“It will be a challenge for us, but it’s a game in the middle of other games,” McConathy said. “We played Texas Tech on an opening night after nothing had been going on since March. It will make a different to experience what we have experienced (at Texas Tech) to now go over and play such a well-coached TCU team. They will be extremely difficult.”

Jamaure Gregg currently leads the Demons with 14.3 points per game in just 23.3 minutes. He’s shooting 44.7 percent fro the field.

TCU is a 20-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 140.5 points.

Northwestern State will face UL Monroe after facing off with TCU, their first of two home games before hitting the road for four consecutive games.

The Horned Frogs roll into a tough stretch that includes Oklahoma, Providence, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State. All but one of those games will be played at home for TCU.