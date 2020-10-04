‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 16 Live Stream: How to Watch TWD Online

Tonight is Season 10 Episode 16 of The Walking Dead on AMC. This original season finale will air at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT). It’s no longer the official season finale, however, because AMC is adding six more episodes that will air sometime in 2021.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch a live stream of The Walking Dead streaming online for free:

‘The Walking Dead’ Preview

Here’s a look at the opening minutes of the new episode.

The Walking Dead: The Extended Opening Minutes of Season 10, Episode 16Get an extended first look at the return of Lauren Cohan as Maggie. The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 4 at 9/8c. Watch from The Walking Dead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFW4F9BGYQg&list=PLC7EC9FB2E211A261&index=6&t= Subscribe to The Walking Dead on YouTube: https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx #ComicConAtHome #ComicConAtHome2020 #SDCCAtHome #SDCCAtHome2020 #TWD THE WALKING DEAD: Like The Walking Dead on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWalkingDeadAMC/ Follow The Walking Dead… 2020-09-11T23:00:09Z

And here’s a sneak peek.

The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Season 10, Episode 16As the Whisperers come for them, Daryl, Carol and the survivors aren’t planning on going down without a fight. The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 4 at 9/8c. Watch from The Walking Dead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFW4F9BGYQg&list=PLC7EC9FB2E211A261&index=6&t= Subscribe to The Walking Dead on YouTube: https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx #TWD #TheWalkingDead #WhispererWar THE WALKING DEAD: Like The Walking Dead on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWalkingDeadAMC/… 2020-09-28T14:00:57Z

Here’s a quick recap of where we left off with spoilers for all the episodes before tonights’ of The Walking Dead.

In the last few episodes, some pretty major things happened on the show. While Eugene and crew were heading off to meet with the mysterious woman on the radio, they had a detour and ended up meeting a strange woman who calls herself Princess. We got to spend more time with her in Episode 14 as the crew headed out to meet the mysterious Stephanie that Eugene has been talking to on the radio. Princess is dangerous, though. She already took them through a minefield to try to keep them as company, so there’s no telling what she’ll do next.

Beta, meanwhile, lost his mind. We found out that he was a famous singer and he played one of his songs to a horde of walkers and then ended up taking half of Alpha’s face and turning it into his own mask. Alpha was killed by Negan after Carol set Negan free.

In Episode 15, Beta was still insane and hearing voices in his head and from the walkers all around him. He lead a horde of walkers to Alexandria, which was now abandoned. Daryl and company left Alexandria and moved to a “tower” inside a hospital. Alden and Aaron were still stuck in Alexandria, though, hiding in a windmill. Beta and his group headed on to Oceanside, and Aaron and Alden radioed to Gabriel about their movements.

Negan apologized to Lydia for killing Alpha, in a scene that shows how much he’s changing. Judith, meanwhile, went off into the woods alone and Daryl found her. He agreed to teach her how to be a hunter like he is. Judith didn’t tell Daryl that Michonne left to look for Rick. Daryl assured Judith that she has a large family and even if he were to leave one day, she wouldn’t be alone.

Meanwhile, Beta led the giant horde to the Alexandrians’ new hideout by following a cat, and Aaron and Alden were caught.

