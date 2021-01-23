Buy UFC 257

The eyes of the MMA world will be on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headline UFC 257.

The UFC 257 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Poirier vs McGregor to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

With the ESPN+ app now available on both the PlayStation 4 and the new PlayStation 5, you can watch on either console. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Poirier vs McGregor and all the fights:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 257 on PS4 or PS5

1) Buy the UFC 257 PPV right here 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the ESPN+ app downloaded, skip to step 5 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN+ app, head to PlayStation Store on your console 4) Search for the ESPN+ app and download it 5) Open the ESPN+ app 6) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 7) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 8) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 9) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 257 prelims or the UFC 257 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 257 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 257 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 257?

If you don’t want to watch on your PS4 or PS5, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

The “Notorious” Conor McGregor is back, but this time, he’s different. The 32-year-old father of two has been relatively subdued — by his standards — leading up to his fight with Dustin Poirier, showing a newfound maturity.

While the mentality has changed a bit the goal is still the same for McGregor — a UFC belt. Much of that depends on the status of “retired” fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who choked out McGregor in 2018.

“I would make the case, if that man is continuing to dodge this and dodge the commitment of competing again, the title should be stripped, and we should be engaging in a title fight,” McGregor said. “I’m sure it will happen after this bout [against Poirier]. I’m interested to hear the excuses or what will be said after the fight, but I predict a title strip.”

It doesn’t sound like Nurmagomedov is planning on fighting anytime soon.

“My mother is the most precious thing I have left,” Nurmagomedov told Sport24. “You won’t push me to do things that will disappoint my mother. I don’t even have plans for UFC in the near future. I don’t even have any thoughts about preparing for a fight.”

Before McGregor’s title fight plans can take off, he has to get past Poirer, who he knocked out in 2014. Poirier has been on a run of his own since that loss, going 10-2 in his fights — one of those losses coming to Nurmagomedov.

“I’m more prepared now on the mental side,” Poirier said. “Before, when I was younger, I didn’t put a whole lot into the mental side of fighting. I listened to critics. I listened to opinions of people. I listened to Conor.”

There’s also a good cause behind the fight. McGregor donated a hefty amount to The Good Fight Foundation, a charity run by Poirier and his wife, Jolie.

“I don’t want to make it seem like we’re up here giving each other back massages but Conor, I just want to clear the air: Conor’s team, McGregor Sport & Entertainment, did reach out to my foundation and they are starting the process toward that donation,” Poirier said. “So Conor, man-to-man, you’re going to help a lot of people with that.”

Full card

Conor McGregor -340 vs. Dustin Poirier +275, lightweights

Dan Hooker -140 vs. Michael Chandler +120, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs. Jessica Eye +100, women’s flyweights

Amanda Ribas -330 vs. Marina Rodriguez +260, women’s strawweights

Makhmud Muradov -140 vs. Andrew Sanchez +120, middleweights

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola, lightweights

Brad Tavares -125 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +105, middleweights

Sara McMann -130 vs. Julianna Pena +110, women’s bantamweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights

Movsar Evloev -575 vs. Nik Lentz +425, featherweights

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -110 vs. Amir Albazi -110, flyweights