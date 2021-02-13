Buy UFC 258

Kamaru Usman will put his UFC welterweight belt on the line against former training partner Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The UFC 258 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Usman vs Burns to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

With the ESPN+ app now available on both the PlayStation 4 and the new PlayStation 5, you can watch on either console. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Usman vs Burns and all the fights:

How to Watch UFC 258 on PS4 or PS5

1) Buy the UFC 258 PPV right here

2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5

3a) If you already have the ESPN+ app downloaded, skip to step 6

3b) If you don’t have the ESPN+ app, select “Search”

4) Start to type “ESPN” until you find it

5) Select “Download”

6) Open the ESPN+ app

6) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner

7) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT”

8) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV

9) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 258 prelims or the UFC 258 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 258 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 258 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 258 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 258?

If you don’t want to watch on your PS4 or PS5, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 258 Preview

Usman (17-1 in MMA, 12-0 in the UFC) claimed the belt from Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision at UFC 235 in March 2019. He’s successfully defended the title twice since, punching out Colby Covington 50 seconds before the final bell of their UFC 245 scrap in December 2019 before taking a unanimous decision against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in July of the following year.

“I want to take it one fight at a time. That’s the biggest piece of advice that some of my mentors have given me,” Usman told UFC.com. “I want to take it one fight at a time because as long as I do that and I go out there and I take care of business that’s in front of me, by the time I’m said and done, everyone is going to look back and say, ‘Wow, he really was the greatest to ever do this.'”

For the first time, he’ll put his belt on the line against a former training partner: Usman and Burns (19-3, 12-3) were Blackzilians teammates for years before both joined Sanford MMA in 2017, the year the Florida gym was founded. The welterweight champ left Sanford for ONX Sports in 2020.

“You’re training with someone, and you’re giving them a bunch of knowledge you have, and you’re learning from them as well,” Usman told ESPN. “You’re trying to help them build their career, but you’re not thinking, ‘Hey, maybe they’re trying to take it from me. They’re trying to take my career.’

“It sucks that we’re kind of put in that situation. But such is life.”

Burns made his UFC debut at welterweight, defeating Andreas Ståhl at UFC on Fox 12 via unanimous decision in July 2014, then fought at lightweight for five years. He made his return to the class in August 2019, taking a unanimous decision over Alexey Kunchenko at UFC Fight Night 156. He’s won all triumphed in all three of his welterweight tests since.

Most recently, he took a unanimous decision over Woodley in the headlining bout of UFC on ESPN 9 in May 2020.

“He’s a strong guy, so I did a lot of work to surprise him, because he never trained with me so much at this weight,” Burns said of Usman, per ESPN. “[He] will feel a stronger ‘Durinho,’ physically speaking. With the same speed as before, but with greater physical power.”

UFC 258 Card

Main card

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (champion) vs Gilbert Burns

Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Featherweight: Ricky Simón vs Brian Kelleher

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez

Preliminary card

Middleweight: Rodolfo Viera vs Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Women’s strawweight: Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Catchweight (140 lbs.): Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutiérrez

Early preliminary card

Welterweight: Gabriel Green vs Philip Rowe

Women’s flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick