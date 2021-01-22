How to Order UFC 257 PPV (Easy Guide)

Conor McGregor is back after a short-lived retirement and his first test is a rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

You can order the UFC 257 PPV right here, or you can read on for a complete rundown of different pricing options and everything else you need to know to watch Poirier vs McGregor 2:

How to Order UFC 257 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ before, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Order ESPN+ & UFC 257 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 257 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 257 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Order UFC 257 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 257 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 257 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Order UFC 257

How to Watch UFC 257

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 257 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

Conor McGregor has a mighty test in front of him against a hungry and improved Dustin Poirier, who he knocked out in 2014. However, McGregor is already thinking about another rematch to avenge the latest loss on his resume.

“I’ll tell you what, this will be an easy rematch for me this Sunday, but it won’t be my easiest rematch. When I get that rematch against Khabib [Nurmagomedov], it will be an easy rematch, and I guarantee this,” McGregor told TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter. “If he wants to continue running, that is no problem I will eliminate the rest of them. Besides him who ran, it is Dustin. He has knocked out Justin, beat Dan Hooker, and Chandler he is coming from a lower league and hasn’t been tested in the UFC so we will see.”

While UFC President Dana White thinks that if McGregor wins, Khabib would be smart to come out of retirement.

“It’s a massive money fight,” White told reporters. “Both of these guys are going to make a lot of money. We’ll call that No. 1.

“No. 2, it’s an important fight to make for both of their legacies. If you’re Conor, you want to avenge that loss to Khabib. If you’re Khabib, you want to beat him twice to prove that… you know?”

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has been fairly adamant he doesn’t plan on fighting anytime soon.

“I know that there are many fighters who would like to earn money, who strive for something,” he said. “What should I do? A lot of people don’t want to understand my side. I don’t see that yet.

“I have left it behind,” he added. “Don’t torment me, let me enjoy what I have for today. And just so you know, I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to this level.”

As for his fight on Saturday, McGregor isn’t planning on working long.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,” McGregor said. “He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

McGregor is the favorite for the scrap, with a massive shift on the line making him a -315 favorite. That’s a shift from when it opened at a more modest -180.

Main card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier — Lightweight

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler — Lightweight

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood — Women’s Flyweight

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar — Lightweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas — Women’s Strawweight

Prelims

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast — Lightweight

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior — Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann — Women’s Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio — Light Heavyweight

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz — Middleweight

Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev — Catchweight

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov — Flyweight