How to Watch ‘A Wilderness of Error’ Online Free

The latest true crime series from FX is the story of Dr. Jeffrey R. MacDonald, who has been in prison for decades for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters. But he has always proclaimed his innocence. A Wilderness of Error premieres Friday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

From the producers of the award-winning true-crime docuseries The Jinx comes a five-part documentary series A Wilderness of Error, based on the bestselling book of the same name by Errol Morris, who also appears in the FX series.

The description reads, “When Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family, a storm of swirling narratives challenges our very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.”

In a virtual Q&A with the Television Critics Association, executive producer and director Marc Smerling told journalists that their goal with this project was to “go back to the very beginning, look at the original documents, look at the original evidence, and then try to figure it out [and see if] we could find the truth.”

Author Morris added that it’s not as though this piece is “only about guilt and innocence.”

“One of the fascinating things about this case is that it has so many, many, many, many layers. And among those many layers, how, in our judicial processes, we arrive at conclusions and how those conclusions may, in fact, be hopelessly biased, may avoid the truth,” said Morris. “This is a story about process, about what happened to Jeffrey MacDonald in all of these intervening years and all of this litigation that has gone on, really, for half a century. And Marc has done an extraordinary job at taking this story several steps further.”

He later added, “It’s a very strange case. I hope I’m not saying anything even remotely controversial here. It’s a strange case with very strange characters. What makes a murder case great, I suppose, conflicting pieces of evidence, but also conflicting characters, passionate characters who … believe guilt. They believe innocence. And that makes you question. It makes me question the whole nature of how we look at crime, how we consider evidence. To me, that is the deepest and most important message in this story.”

A Wilderness of Error airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

