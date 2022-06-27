Wimbledon 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will have its eyes of the tennis world set on it once again as the third Grand Slam of the year as the grass season comes to a close.

In the United States, daily TV coverage will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, while additional coverage of various courts will stream live on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Wimbledon 2022 online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC broadcasts, or an internet service provider to watch ABC broadcasts (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have either of those, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC broadcasts, or an internet service provider to watch ABC broadcasts (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have either of those, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN+ will have coverage of every court and every match that isn’t televised, and it will also have coverage of some matches that overlap with the TV broadcasts:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (which simulcasts events on ABC) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for Wimbledon, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC broadcasts, or an internet service provider to watch ABC broadcasts (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have either of those, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC broadcasts, or an internet service provider to watch ABC broadcasts (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have either of those, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC broadcasts, or an internet service provider to watch ABC broadcasts (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have either of those, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Wimbledon 2022 Preview

Novak Djokovic looks to defend his title won last year as he and Rafael Nadal come in as the top seeds in this competition. He, alongside Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray have won every tournament at the All-England Club since 2002.

Of those four, only Federer will be missing from this competition as he still continues to rehab his knee. Murray has been dealing with injuries and hasn’t been a real threat this season. Nadal has some momentum after his victories at the Australian Open and French Open, but his chronically injured foot — which had to be anesthetized during the French Open — could be a real issue on the unforgiving grass. Djokovic won Wimbledon in 2021 (which is the last Grand Slam he won) but has struggled to return to form following his deportation from Australia just hours before the Australian Open began in January.

Based on all these facts, this year is starting to look like someone else could change . The name that will be mentioned is that of teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old was able to get deep over at Roland Garros and the experience that he gained at that Grand Slam could become a protagonist.

One also has to keep in eye out on last year’s finalist Matteo Berrettini. The Italian is coming in with a run after winning the last two tournaments he played since returning from hand surgery. Hubert Hurkacz made his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last year, and is back in the top 10 after winning over at Halle. Even Nick Kyrgios has looked strong lately. Any of these players could go on a tear and ride the lightning all the way to the finals.

Meanwhile on the women’s side, the big question will be if Iga Swiatek can be able to dominate on grass. Yet the big news on the women’s draw is the return of Serena Williams as she arrives as a wild card and poised to be able to compete in this tournament and (maybe) make a Cinderella run towards that elusive 23rd Grand Slam title. She is also the last American woman to win at Wimbledon when she did back in 2016.

Coco Gauff also arrives to this tournament as she was a finalist over at Roland Garros. Also add American players like Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula, who are now in the top 10.