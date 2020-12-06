Crosstown Shootout 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Xavier vs Cincinnati

The Xavier Muskateers (5-0) will travel to Fifth Third Arena to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) in the annual Crosstown Shootout Sunday.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Xavier vs Cincinnati online for free:

Xavier vs Cincinnati Preview

The Muskateers are coming off a 79-48 win over Tennessee Tech. Xavier started out a little sluggish, but it picked things up in the second half, outscoring Tennessee Tech 44-27. Nate Johnson was one of four players scoring in double figures for the Muskateers, leading the way with 18 points. Zach Freemantle and Paul Scruggs also each added 14 points, with Scruggs an assist shy of a double-double.

After the game, Xavier head coach Travis Steele revealed what his team will need to do moving forward, and, spoiler alert: it involves playing better defense. “We’re not gonna be able to just throw fastballs constantly out there, or else they’re going to hit it out of the park. We gotta be able to switch it up, do a little press, run some two-three, or one-three-one, little man, change up our ball-screen coverages. We can’t let teams get a rhythm offensively. I think we have the length to be able to play zone. I think we can be a really good zone team,” Steele said.

Cincinnati has had just one game this season, a 67-55 win over Lipscomb. Like Xavier, the Bearcats did not play their best ball in the first half, and they were tied up at halftime, 29-29. Cincinnati pulled ahead in the second half, however, outscoring Lipscomb by 12 points.

Guard Mika Adams Woods led the Bearcats with 16 points, center Chris Vogt added 12 points and seven boards, and forward Rapolas Ivanauskas chipped in 11 points and six rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport was also a spark plug off the bench, igniting the team with four points and four key assists in limited minutes.

“JD is a one-man crowd,” second-year Cincinnati coach John Brannen said of Davenport, who also had an impressive breakaway dunk that ignited the bench. “JD can probably be the voice of at least 2,000 people. He’s got his energy, he likes to be heard, and we like when he does it because he makes some big-time plays.”

It was also Cincinnati’s home opener, which made it feel all the more odd, according to Ivanauskas. “It was weird seeing an arena that can hold thousands of people (12,012) like that being empty,” the forward said. “It was definitely weird.”

The Crosstown Classic was first played in 1928. Cincinnati leads the all-time series, 51-36.