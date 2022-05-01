‘Ziwe’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch for Free

Hit late-night show “Ziwe” is back for its second season on Sunday, May 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “Ziwe” streaming live or on-demand online:

‘Ziwe’ Season 2 Preview

Play

ZIWE Season 2 (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Never afraid to go there (or anywhere), ZIWE presents the hottest of hot button topics and she’s guaranteed to touch a whole lot of nerves. Everything you’ve always wanted to know about Critical Race Theory, Gay Pride, Woke Capitalism and more but were too uncomfortable to ask. Plus, she’s bringing plenty of musical numbers, interviews,… 2022-04-14T16:00:11Z

Comedian and writer Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh is back with the second season of her “riotously funny, no-holds-barred” late-night variety show. The Showtime press release teases that the show “features interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.”

The second season’s first installment will consist of six episodes; “Ziwe” will return for its second installment of season two later in 2022.

The first season of the show featured interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams, plus musical performances and sketches.

Season two will include appearances by Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally, and Deux Moi, along with special appearances by Jane Krakowski and Luann de Lesseps.

The season two premiere episode is titled “Critical Race Theory” and its description reads, “Ziwe explores the controversy surrounding critical race theory with Charlamagne Tha God and then hosts a PTA meeting with parents against CRT.”

Then on May 8 comes episode two, titled “Celebrity Rights Activist.” Its description reads, “Ziwe explores the joys and pitfalls of fame with Chet Hanks and then examines the obsession with celebrity culture with the anonymous gossip influencer DeuxMoi.”

On May 15 comes episode three, “Socially Liberal, Fiscally Conservative.” Its description reads, “Ziwe explores the moral intricacies of being a rich but benevolent capitalist with comedians Nicole Byer and Hannibal Buress and then launches her own conglomerate, Ziwe & Sons. Featuring iconic special guest Ronald Metellus.”

And on May 22 comes episode four, titled “Hot!” Its description reads, “Ziwe explores the imminent climate crisis with comedian Ilana Glazer and then puts on an unconventional charity event to save the penguins. Featuring iconic special guests Jane Krakowski and Ike Ufomadu.”

In an interview with ELLE, Ziwe talked about her show, including how she wants to distinguish herself from other late-night hosts.

“I really wanted to play with the idea of, is there a world where a female Black woman intellectual could be hyper-feminine? Does that exist? It’s kind of a stark contrast to the late-night world, which is traditionally men in blue suits named Jimmy or John,” said Ziwe. “I want to distinguish myself from that path. That hyper-femininity that you’re seeing on the show is a direct contrast and protest to that dominant aesthetic. It’s actually more of a social commentary, but I do love a look.”

“Ziwe” airs Sunday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.