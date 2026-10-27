San Francisco 49ers Make Blockbuster Trade for $160 Million All-Pro

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing a familiar face home, pulling off a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to bring back their 2016 1st-round pick in defensvie tackle DeForest Buckner.

“Reunion! The Colts are trading three-time Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Buckner came to San Francisco as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016. A decade later, he’s back.”

“The long anticipated reunion comes to fruition,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X. “Trading Buckner was what John Lynch called the hardest move he’s had to make as a GM. Getting him back for a 4 perhaps one of the easiest.”

“BREAKING: The Colts are trading 3x Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner to the #49ers, per source,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “The Colts will receive a 4th-round pick in exchange for Buckner, per sources.”

“The 49ers have now made two major moves to bolster their DT room, adding Osa Odighizuwa from the Cowboys this offseason and DeForest Buckner from the Colts today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

49ers Traded Buckner to Colts in 2020

The 49ers traded Buckner to the Colts in March 2020 for a 1st-round pick, and Buckner signed a 4-year, $84 million contract extension that made him the NFL’s second-highest-paid defensive tackle.

One of his former (and now current) teammates, tight end George Kittle, celebrated his return on social media.

“DEFOOOOO THE BOYS ARE BACK,” Kittle posted on his official X account on Tuesday with a picture of himself, Buckner, and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk at the Pro Bowl.

Second Massive Trade of Day for Colts

The Colts signaled they were in an all-out fire sale on Tuesday — Buckner was the second NFL All-Pro the franchise sent packing after sending offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day.