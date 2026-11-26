The San Francisco 49ers will face another challenging defense in Week 12 when the Seattle Seahawks visit Levi’s Stadium. It’s a must-win game for the Seahawks to keep their playoff hopes alive, especially after the Los Angeles Rams won on Nov. 25.

Seattle are coming off a bye week and having won back-to-back games, so they’ll be heading to the Bay Area riding positive momentum. Moreover, it appears as though starting QB Sam Darnold will be back for this game, but if not, Drew Lock has filled in admirably in his place this season.

Ahead of the game against the Seahawks, 49ers tight end George Kittle spoke about facing their defense again after the Niners secured a win in Seattle earlier this season on Oct. 11.

“It’s a division game,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 25. “That’s how I view it. It’s Seahawks week. They’re a really good team. Best defense in the NFL besides the Vikings. They do everything really well. Nothing gets by them in their secondary. They’re super physical. So, I mean, it’s not like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the Seahawks.’

“It’s just, ‘Hey, it’s another NFL game, but it’s another fantastic team who’s going to do everything they can to beat us.’ I know that they don’t want to lose another game to us and be four games back. So, it’s going to be a grinder of a game.”

George Kittle on Mike Evans’ Impact on 49ers Offense

In the first meeting of the season, Mike Evans has a big game to help San Francisco secure the road win. The veteran wideout recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 113 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Kittle spoke about the impact Evans will have on this game again as the Niners look to continue to solidify themselves as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

“When Mike plays, our offense is different because you just have a guy that’s really hard to one-on-one,” Kittle added. “So, it changes what they have to do on defense. If you don’t have him, they can do a lot more. Anytime Mike Evans plays, it makes my job a lot easier. So, I love having Mike out there.”

Nick Bosa Gets Outlook on His Future With the Niners

Although the Niners team is focusing on this season, the media is starting to slowly look at the 2027 team and what parts of this current group can carry over to next year.

KNBR’s Larry Krueger shared the outlook for veteran edge rusher Nick Bosa, who had a good game against the Minnesota Vikings despite not getting a sack, regarding his future with the 49ers.

“Nick Bosa may be in his final year with the Niners,” Krueger said in a Nov. 25 livestream on his YouTube channel. “Now, I don’t know that that’s the case, but he could be a cap casualty this offseason. He could also be a candidate for a short-term contract extension.

“They did that with Trent Williams, and maybe Nick is in that Trent category as a future Hall of Famer, potentially. Maybe he’ll sign a shorter reworked deal with the Niners.”