The San Francisco 49ers took a step to add depth up front. The team opened the practice window for offensive lineman Austen Pleasants on Wednesday, per Kyle Madson of Niners Wire. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he could be ready as early as Week 12.

Why the Move Comes Now

The timing is no accident. Right tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 49ers’ Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Vederian Lowe took over for him, but there are not many options behind Lowe.

Pleasants would give them another one. He is still working his way back from a knee injury and must be fully cleared before he can return to the active roster.

What Shanahan Said

Shanahan did not rule it out. “Yeah, he is a possibility,” he said on Wednesday.

He explained that Pleasants has been healthy for a while. “He’s been healthy for a few weeks now. With losing Colton, it makes sense to get him out practicing and we’ll see how this week goes,” Shanahan said. “If he’s ready to go and if he is we’ll make a decision.”

Who Austen Pleasants Is

Pleasants got hurt in the 49ers’ second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent a lot of that game at left tackle while the team looked for its best option at that spot.

Tackle is his natural position, and it is where he has played most of his time in San Francisco. He has appeared in eight games over the last two seasons, including a start at left tackle in Week 18.

Why Pleasants Matters to the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ offense has been rolling, and the line has been a big part of it. McKivitz played every offensive snap this season before the injury, so replacing him is not a small task.

An extra tackle gives Shanahan more ways to handle injuries, and he has already seen how quickly they can happen.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium. Pleasants could be an option for that game if the 49ers decide he is ready.

The practice window gives them time to look. Shanahan said they will see how the week goes and then make a decision.