It’s been a challenging season for San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who had arguably his best game of the season in the Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Nonetheless, with his contract for next season, the Niners have a major decision to make this upcoming offseason.

Bosa has played 214 total snaps on defense this season so far, leading to a 75.5 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, Bosa has generated 18 total pressures, zero sacks, 14 hurries, four QB hits, six stops, and six solo tackles.

While Bosa and the Niners have their sole focus on this season, it could be the last for the veteran edge rusher, as KNBR’s Larry Krueger shared the outlook for the 29-year-old ahead of the Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Nick Bosa may be in his final year with the Niners,” Krueger said in a Nov. 25 livestream on his YouTube channel. “Now, I don’t know that that’s the case, but he could be a cap casualty this offseason. He could also be a candidate for a short-term contract extension.

“They did that with Trent Williams, and maybe Nick is in that Trent category as a future Hall of Famer, potentially. Maybe he’ll sign a shorter reworked deal with the Niners.”

Nick Bosa Likely Won’t Be Play Next Season on Current Salary

Nonetheless, regardless of whether Bosa stays or not, Krueger notes that it can’t be on the number he’s currently on, as the edge rusher’s production isn’t justifying the salary.

“He’s got zero sacks in five games,” Krueger added. “We’re now through 11 games on the schedule. He’s got zero sacks on the season. He’s got a 2027 base salary of $32.6 million. If you cut him, you’ll save about $5 million in cap space, but it also incurs about a $50 million dead cap hit.

“I think one thing you can say definitively about Nick Bosa is he is not going to play for the 49ers in 2027 on his $32.6 million cap number. They’re not going to pay him $32.6 million in 2027. You can almost guarantee that.”

Will Nick Bosa Take Pay Cut to Stay With 49ers?

While the 49ers have been successful in the Kyle Shanahan era as their head coach, Krueger does question whether Bosa would consider taking a pay cut to remain part of this successful run.

“Does that mean they’re going to cut them? Does that mean they’re going to waive them and say goodbye? It’s possible,” Krueger added. “The Bosas don’t like to take pay cuts very often, so maybe he’s not going to be in the mood to take a pay cut. But something tells me he appreciates being a 49er, and I think they’ll work out some kind of short-term extension that gives him a few more guaranteed dollars.

“He’s got more guaranteed money on his deal and keeps him with the Niners. That would be my guess. But that is something to look for as we get closer to the end of the year: Will Nick Bosa be back in 2027? And if so, at what price tag? I don’t think he’s back at $32 million and change next year.”