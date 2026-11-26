The San Francisco 49ers have arguably been the best team in football through the first 11 weeks of the NFL season.

They currently sit at 9-1, tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the league.

And when you play good football, people tend to watch. That was evident in the NFL’s latest viewership announcement Thursday ahead of all the Thanksgiving action.

49ers Featured in NFL Announcement

NFL Media shared updated viewership numbers Thursday for some of the most-watched games through the first 11 weeks of the season.

The 49ers made the list twice, landing among the top five, while also making international game history.

San Francisco’s Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks ranked No. 5 with 26.7 million viewers. Its Week 10 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys came in at No. 4 after drawing 27.1 million.

Kansas City held the top two spots. The Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders drew 28.5 million viewers, while their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos attracted 28.2 million.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders’ Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys ranked No. 3 with 27.2 million viewers.

San Francisco also made history with its international matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday in Mexico City. The game averaged 23.8 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched international game in NFL history.

🚨2026 NFL Viewership🚨 🏈18.2 million avg. viewers per game — 2nd highest avg. through Week 11 on record 🏈2026 NFL Mexico City Game avg. 23.8 million viewers — 2nd most-watched International Game on record 🇲🇽 🏈NFL games rank as the top 59 shows on TV since the start of the 2026 season — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 26, 2026

Looking Ahead to Seahawks Rematch

San Francisco will have another opportunity to land one of the NFL’s most-watched games Sunday when it faces the Seahawks for the second and final time this season.

The nationally televised matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with the 49ers hosting Seattle at Levi’s Stadium.

After winning the first meeting 32-29 in Seattle, San Francisco now has a chance to tighten its grip on the NFC West race. A win Sunday would put the 49ers in an excellent position to take control of the division heading into the final stretch of the season.