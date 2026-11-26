San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the best players in the NFL this season.

So when his name appeared on Wednesday’s injury report, it had the Bay Area holding its breath.

Purdy sat out practice with an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter of Sunday’s 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it isn’t a high-ankle sprain and called Purdy day-to-day.

But he didn’t rule out Purdy missing Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, stating “when he can’t go today, it’s always a possibility.”

However, one well-known sports doctor isn’t too concerned.

Sports Doctor Expects Brock Purdy to Play vs. Seahawks

Dr. David J. Chao, the former head team doctor of the San Diego Chargers for 17 years who now breaks down NFL injuries as “Pro Football Doc,” agrees with Shanahan about Purdy’s prognosis.

However, he doesn’t see Purdy missing Sunday’s pivotal divisional matchup.

“Brock Purdy, ankle injury — don’t see that as a high-ankle (sprain); would agree with Kyle Shanahan,” Chao said. “He did DNP today, but I think chances are good that he will play (against the Seahawks). He did finish the (Vikings) game.”

That distinction matters. A high-ankle sprain usually sidelines a player for multiple weeks, while Shanahan described Purdy’s injury as a lower-ankle issue.

And Purdy didn’t look slowed down against Minnesota. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Shanahan said the injury didn’t change his play-calling after Purdy was checked out on the sideline.

Still, the clock is ticking. Purdy will likely need to get on the practice field by Friday to keep his availability alive. And the more practices he misses this week, the more likely he is to sit out on Sunday.

The 9-1 49ers also have bigger goals than just one game. They won’t put their franchise QB in harm’s way if the ankle isn’t right. And as everyone saw last year, backup Mac Jones is plenty capable of leading the 49ers to a win.

What’s at Stake for 49ers Against Seahawks

The timing of Purdy’s injury couldn’t be worse.

He’s playing at an MVP level. He’s thrown 23 touchdowns in 10 games, already more than he threw in either of the last two seasons (20 apiece). And San Francisco is chasing the NFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If Purdy can’t go, Jones would get the start. Jones went 5-3 filling in for Purdy last season, completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

That’s not a bad fallback option. But Seattle isn’t a team you want to face without your starter.

The first meeting came down to the wire. Purdy led two fourth-quarter scoring drives in a 32-29 win in Seattle on Oct. 11, capped by Eddy Pineiro’s 43-yard field goal with 1:56 left. The 6-4 Seahawks also have wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’s on pace to break the NFL’s single-season receiving yards record.

The last time the 49ers faced the Seahawks with the NFC West on the line, Seattle won 13-3 on Jan. 3 to clinch the division and the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Whether Purdy is on the practice field Thursday or Friday should go a long way toward telling whether Chao is right.