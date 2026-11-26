The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a dominant 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night, improving to 9-1 on the season.

That puts them in a tie with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the NFL, with both teams sitting atop their respective conferences.

Yet neither the 49ers nor the Bills rank No. 1 on NFL legend and FOX Sports announcer Tom Brady’s latest power rankings. That’s because he follows one clear rule: once a team earns the top spot, it can’t lose that ranking until it loses a game.

Tom Brady Ranks Chicago Bears Above 49ers

While many could argue that the 49ers are better than the Chicago Bears (8-2) and playing better football overall, Brady gave Chicago the top spot Wednesday when he released his updated rankings of the NFL’s top 10 teams entering Week 12.

“Buffalo and San Fran are putting serious pressure on our own rule here. But the rule is the rule: You have to lose to give up the top spot,” Brady said. “Chicago took care of the Saints. The defense was all over Tyler Shough, and Caleb Williams got back on track with two more touchdowns. They haven’t lost since Caleb came back and winning at Detroit on Thanksgiving would go a long way in justifying this spot. I’ll have an eye on this one from the pregame booth in Dallas.”

The No. 1 spot in @TomBrady’s Power Rankings remains unchanged, but where did the rest of the teams land this week? https://t.co/O70DpDSKQV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 25, 2026

Brady Still Praises Brock Purdy & the 49ers

Despite ranking the 49ers No. 2 and the Bills No. 3, Brady had plenty of praise for what he’s seen from San Francisco, especially quarterback Brock Purdy.

“Brock Purdy was locked in on Sunday night. He barely missed a freaking throw,” Brady said. “He got George Kittle twice, and the Niners scored two touchdowns in nine seconds before halftime to blow it open. No turnovers again, and the defense made Kirk Cousins’ second start back with the Vikings a long, long night.

“Remember what I said earlier? Keep from losing first, it’ll make winning a whole lot easier. That’s three straight wins, and the best record in the NFC, with Seattle coming to town next. The Niners are rolling. And guess what? I’m gonna be there to see it.”