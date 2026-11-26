The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Week 12. Seattle enters the matchup at 6-4, three games behind San Francisco in the NFC West, making the Nov. 29 meeting important for its playoff hopes.

Coming off a bye week, Seattle has won its last two games and could also have starting quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup. He fully participated in practice on Nov. 25 and takes the starting reins from backup QB Drew Lock, who started Seattle’s previous two games, leading the team to victories in both.

Regardless of who is starting for the Seahawks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the player that the 49ers defense will need to contain. Ahead of the game against the Seahawks, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner shared his thoughts on Smith-Njigba.

“I don’t have to be a part of the secondary to know how effective he’s been and how great he’s been this season,” Warner told reporters on Nov. 25. “I think he’s having an amazing year. He had a great game against us, even when we played him back earlier in the season.

“I think he was one drop away from getting them into field goal range to have a chance at tying the game up in that game. Fantastic player, somebody that all of us have to account for. It’s not just a one-on-one battle out there. It’s all of us having to account for him and knowing where he’s at.”

49ers’ Fred Warner on Matchup Against the Seahawks

Meanwhile, Warner shared his thoughts on the matchup as the 49ers will be looking to secure two wins this season over the Seahawks and potentially make a major dent in their rival’s playoff hopes.

“I mean, it’s the division rivalry of it all, the battles that we’ve had against Seattle, how great of a team they are, the challenge that they present, especially this week,” Warner added. “Coming off a bye, having the ability to self-scout for them and obviously have more time to scout us.

“Everybody’s probably trying to crown us and talking about how good we are after that performance we had in Mexico City, but at the end of the day, we understand the challenge that’s presented to us this week, and we’ll make sure we prepare as such.”

George Kittle on Facing Seattle in Week 12

George Kittle spoke about facing their defense again after the Niners secured a win in Seattle earlier this season on Oct. 11.

“It’s a division game,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 25. “That’s how I view it. It’s Seahawks week. They’re a really good team. Best defense in the NFL besides the Vikings. They do everything really well. Nothing gets by them in their secondary. They’re super physical. So, I mean, it’s not like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the Seahawks.’

“It’s just, ‘Hey, it’s another NFL game, but it’s another fantastic team who’s going to do everything they can to beat us.’ I know that they don’t want to lose another game to us and be four games back. So, it’s going to be a grinder of a game.”