The San Francisco 49ers officially released wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, putting an end to the drama and noise that had surrounded the situation over the last two years.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Washington Commanders intend to sign Aiyuk to their practice squad, with both sides likely to put pen to paper following this week.

The Commanders seemed like the most likely landing spot, as they had linked to Aiyuk throughout most of the offseason.

Kyle Shanahan Drops Blunt Quote on Commanders Signing Aiyuk

Head coach Kyle Shanahan continued to deflect questions about Aiyuk over the last month as the wide receiver filed paperwork to regain his NFL status and met with 49ers officials to work out an exit from San Francisco.

Shanahan appeared ready to move on from all the drama, and he echoed that sentiment Wednesday when reporters asked how he felt about Aiyuk signing with Washington.

“None,” Shanahan said. “It was just a transactional thing and it’s good for Washington. They got a good player.”

#49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what his thoughts are on WR Brandon Aiyuk signing with Washington’s practice squad: “None,” Shanahan said. “It was just a transactional thing and it’s good for Washington. They got a good player.” https://t.co/A3AGt22YMr — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 25, 2026

Aiyuk’s Expected Role With Commanders

Aiyuk’s role in Washington remains unclear, and he’ll have to earn his way back onto an NFL field after starting on the practice squad.

He hasn’t played in an NFL game since suffering a knee injury in 2024. Before that, though, he ranked among the league’s premier WRs, and the 49ers rewarded him with a lucrative contract just weeks before the injury.

At just 28 years old, Aiyuk still has time to get his career back on track. If he can return to anything close to his previous form, this could turn into a low-risk, high-reward move for the Commanders.