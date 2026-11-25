San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a tall task in front of him on Sunday night: the Minnesota Vikings’ No. 1-ranked defense and defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy scheme.

He made it look easy.

Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions, in a 35-10 rout at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The win moved the 49ers to 9-1 and kept them on top of the NFC. By the end of the third quarter, most of the 85,612 fans in attendance were chanting “M-V-P.”

As it turns out, they aren’t the only ones who feel that way.

49ers’ Brock Purdy Gaining Momentum as MVP Favorite

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano were asked which name comes up most often in MVP conversations around the league. Purdy’s was right at the top.

“(Joe) Burrow and Purdy are the clear leaders, and the debate between them is a toss-up,” Fowler wrote. “Purdy’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ reputation and lack of size often hurt him in the quarterback pantheon, with many team evaluators viewing him as a fringe top-10 guy. That’s clearly not the case anymore. He’s putting together a season for the ages.”

“People have started bringing up Brock Purdy seriously,” Graziano added. “I think the tendency to view Purdy as strictly a scheme fit who’s along for the ride with the 49ers’ stars and coaches is fading, and he’s seen as a bigger part of their success than he used to be.

“… It seems like the tide has turned on how he’s perceived. Draft status sticks with a guy throughout his career, right or wrong, and there has been a widespread hesitation to view Purdy as a top quarterback because he was the 262nd pick in 2022. He keeps proving that wrong, and if the 49ers keep winning and he stays healthy, he could end up winning this award.”

Fowler still gave Burrow a slight edge because of his raw production. But he called the race a toss-up, with Purdy as the more consistent of the two, and called Sunday’s performance against Flores’ defense “a statement.”

The sportsbooks have moved too, especially after Burrow and the 7-3 Bengals lost 22-20 at Washington on a field goal as time ran out Monday night.

Purdy is now the MVP favorite at FanDuel (+110), ahead of Burrow (+140). Caesars lists them as co-favorites at +110, while DraftKings still has Burrow on top (-110) with Purdy just behind (+120).

Why Brock Purdy’s MVP Case Keeps Gaining Steam

Flores did everything he could to rattle Purdy. The Vikings blitzed on 20 of Purdy’s 26 dropbacks (77%), the highest blitz rate of his career, according to ESPN. Against the blitz, Purdy went 17 of 19 for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

He also spread the ball around to nine different receivers, including Mike Evans (six catches, 109 yards, one touchdown), who was back from Achilles tendinitis.

“Best player in the game right now,” Evans said. “He’s super dialed in. The way he prepares, the way he competes, he’s tough.”

Christian McCaffrey went a step further with his praise.

“He’s a force multiplier,” McCaffrey said. “He makes everybody better.”

The season numbers back them up. Purdy leads the league in yards per attempt (9.0). He also ranks second in completion percentage (71%) and is tied for third in passing touchdowns (23).

He’s thrown for 2,624 yards with just five interceptions and a 118.2 passer rating, and he’s also run for 222 yards on 41 carries. His 84.2 Total QBR is the fourth-highest by any QB through his team’s first 10 games since ESPN began tracking it in 2006.

Still, Burrow isn’t going anywhere. Fowler believes the Bengals QB is a legitimate threat to reach 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns.

As Fowler put it, the race is very close, “which is why we get seven more games to find out.”