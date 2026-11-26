Nick Bosa says he did not mean anything bad when he talked about the crowd in Mexico City. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher spoke on Wednesday about the reaction to his comments, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, and said the whole thing came from a good place.

What Nick Bosa Said Before the Game

The comments came last week from Colorado Springs, where the 49ers were practicing ahead of the game. Bosa wanted fans to know when to make noise.

“I think we need some information given to the fans, so they know when to cheer,” Bosa said. “Because they just chant the whole time. If we can kind of teach them, no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques, but if they can cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great.”

How the Crowd Responded

The NFL and the 49ers took it seriously. On-field hosts M.J. Acosta and John Sutcliffe gave instructions in English and Spanish before the game. They told fans to chant on first downs, stay quiet while the offense got ready for the next play and get loud when the defense was on the field.

There were more announcements during the game, and instructions showed up in writing on the screens. Bosa still heard some boos during pregame, but he did not take them the wrong way.

Bosa’s Clarification

“I thought it was good,” Bosa said on Wednesday about his reception at Estadio Banorte. “I definitely didn’t mean any harm with my comments, but the environment was amazing like it was the last time we were there.”

He wanted the message to be clear. “The intentions were pure,” Bosa said. “All the interactions that I had face-to-face were amazing.”

Bosa said he was surprised by the backlash. He is not on social media much during the season, so his teammates told him about it and gave him a hard time in a joking way. He eventually looked at some of the comments online. That is why he made a heart with his hands during the pregame festivities.

How the Crowd Helped the San Francisco 49ers

Bosa said the fans made a difference. The crowd was very loud when he and the defense were on the field, which was what he had asked for. San Francisco beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10.

That was the whole idea behind his comments. A loud stadium helps a pass rusher, and Bosa got what he wanted.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are back home this week. They host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium.

There will be no language barrier at Levi’s. Bosa and the defense will just hope the crowd shows up loud again.