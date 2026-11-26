The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night to improve to 9-1 on the year and retain the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

However, all the focus has now shifted to Sunday, when they prepare to host their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, for the second and final time this season.

Ahead of the matchup, some concern surfaced for the 49ers after star quarterback Brock Purdy did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury he sustained in the second quarter against the Vikings, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan noted that it fortunately isn’t a high ankle sprain and that Purdy remains day-to-day.

Ian Rapoport Gives Update on Purdy’s Injury

Speaking on The Insiders Thursday morning, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport shared what he’s hearing about Purdy’s injury and his status for Sunday.

“Whether or not he’ll be out on the field Sunday remains to be seen. He is dealing with an ankle sprain,” Purdy said. “Seems to be a regular ankle sprain. Considered day-to-day. My understanding is it’s more minor than anything else. But he is the starting quarterback, it is an ankle, he’s only got two of them, But we will keep our eyes on this until Sunday with fingers crossed that Brock Purdy will be able to get out there.”

The Insiders on NFL GameDay Morning with @richeisen and @MikeGarafolo: What’s next for the #Steelers, who start Mason Rudolph Friday; Brock Purdy has an ankle injury; Brandon Aiyuk finally signed; Kenneth Walker III is out for tonight. https://t.co/Hw18gs3llW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2026

Looking at Purdy’s 2026 Season With the 49ers

Purdy has been the driving force behind the 49ers’ success this season and currently ranks among the MVP favorites alongside Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, according to Kalshi.

He enters Week 12 completing 71.0% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Purdy has also added 222 rushing yards and two TDs on 41 carries.