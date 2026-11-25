The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a massive win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night.

There was some concern heading into the game about how quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense would fare against Minnesota’s defense. However, Purdy quieted those doubts early, throwing three touchdown passes in the first half as San Francisco cruised to a 35-10 victory.

On Wednesday, the NFL named Purdy NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time in his career. He also jumped Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow to become the slight favorite to win MVP entering Week 12, according to Kalshi.

Tom Brady Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

Now, ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, FOX Sports announcer and NFL legend Tom Brady had some strong praise for Purdy. Brady will be on the call for the game and shared his weekly top 10 power rankings before the matchup.

“He’s just operating a lot faster than everybody else,” Brady said of Purdy. “Some guys are operating at 1.0. Some guys are operating at 1.5. Brock’s operating at 2.0 right now. He’s thinking fast. He’s making fast decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands quickly. You know when you listen to a podcast, and it’s at 1.0, but you speed it up to, like, 1.5 or 2.0? You just get so much more done.”

The No. 1 spot in @TomBrady’s Power Rankings remains unchanged, but where did the rest of the teams land this week? https://t.co/O70DpDSKQV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 25, 2026

Purdy has completed 71.0% of his passes for 2,564 yards, which ranks ninth in the NFL, and 23 touchdowns, which ranks third. He’s put up those numbers across 10 starts while leading the 49ers to a 9-1 record.

Purdy Shows Up on Injury Report

Some concern surfaced Wednesday when Purdy appeared on the injury report with an ankle issue he sustained in the second quarter against the Vikings.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy would not practice Wednesday. However, he noted that the injury isn’t a high ankle sprain and considers the quarterback day-to-day.

Purdy’s status over the next two days will be crucial in determining whether he can play Sunday. If he can’t go, backup Mac Jones would get the start.