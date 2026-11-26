The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for a divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Some concern has emerged for the 49ers leading up to the contest surrounding star quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the second quarter of their Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

49ers Announce Concerning News on Purdy

Purdy didn’t practice Wednesday, which was notable but not entirely unexpected for a player dealing with a minor injury.

However, the 49ers listed him as a DNP on Thursday’s injury report once again, raising further questions about his availability for Sunday.

Here’s the #49ers Thursday participation report: WR Jordan Watkins (groin) was also again a DNP in addition to Purdy. https://t.co/Jz67MFvtoT — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 26, 2026

The good news is that Purdy isn’t dealing with a high ankle sprain, and the injury appears relatively minor.

But if he doesn’t return to practice Friday, there’s a chance Mac Jones could start for San Francisco on Sunday. Otherwise, Shanahan may have to enter the weekend uncertain about who will lead the offense against Seattle.

Purdy’s Having an MVP Campaign

It’s been quite the year for Purdy in his fifth NFL season, all of which have come with the 49ers.

He’s currently the betting favorite to win the MVP award, according to Kalshi, and has San Francisco sitting at 9-1, firmly in first place in both the NFC West and the conference.

Purdy enters Week 12 completing 71.0% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His 118.2 passer rating also leads the NFL.

Mac Jones’ Time With the 49ers

If Jones does have to start Sunday, the 49ers would see a drop-off in production. However, Jones knows the offense and played extremely well last season when he made eight starts for San Francisco while Purdy dealt with injuries.

The 49ers went 5-3 in those games, with Jones throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and just six interceptions.