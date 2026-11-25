The Seattle Seahawks already know what San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans can do to their defense.

But Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has noticed something about the veteran wide receiver that makes him particularly dangerous in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 25, ahead of the Week 12 matchup between the NFC West rivals, Macdonald identified an evolution in Evans’ game beyond his longstanding reputation as a dominant receiver on the outside.

“He was an outside lane just pain in the neck,” Macdonald said of Evans. “You always had to account for him out there.”

Macdonald noted that Evans has continued to find success on the outside while becoming an effective option in the intermediate passing game, winning on routes that break both inside and outside.

“I think that’s a dynamic that he’s been able to add to his game that complements what they like to do within their offense as well,” Macdonald said. “It’s a really well-rounded game.”

It’s an encouraging assessment of the 33-year-old receiver, who returned from injury against the Minnesota Vikings on November 22.

Seahawks Learned a Lesson About 49ers Star Mike Evans

Evans wasted little time introducing himself to the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry.

In San Francisco’s 32-29 victory over Seattle in Week 5, Evans caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also secured a critical two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps his most consequential reception came with the 49ers trailing 26-21 and facing second-and-21 in Seattle territory. Brock Purdy found Evans for a 32-yard completion that helped set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Seahawks safety Julian Love hasn’t forgotten what Evans did that afternoon.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Love explained how Evans’ size and ability to win contested catches give the 49ers a different dimension offensively.

“When you have a guy like Mike Evans, you got to know where he is,” Love said. “Just because he is that big, traditional X receiver threat. I think we learned from the first game that we’re going to need to know where he’s at.”

That presents an interesting dilemma for Seattle. Devoting additional coverage resources to Evans leaves fewer defenders available to account for George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey in other areas of the field.

And the 49ers have added another wrinkle since their first meeting with the Seahawks.

Mike Evans, Keenan Allen Present Challenge for Seattle Seahawks

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen has joined the 49ers since the teams last met, giving Shanahan another accomplished route runner to deploy alongside Evans.

Macdonald acknowledged the collective experience of the two receivers and their ability to adjust against opposing defenses.

“They definitely have their tricks of the trade,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald cautioned against spending too much time focusing on individual opponents at the expense of Seattle’s own defensive principles. He also acknowledged the inevitability of surrendering plays against receivers of Evans’ and Allen’s caliber.

“They’re good. They’re really good players,” Macdonald said. “It’s the NFL. … You’re not going to win 100% of the snaps, but it’s about how you respond.”

The Seahawks will have another opportunity to respond to Evans on Sunday, November 29, at Levi’s Stadium.

This time, they’ll have to account for Allen, too.