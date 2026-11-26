Keenan Allen spent part of Wednesday’s practice on the sideline, and the San Francisco 49ers say there is nothing to worry about. The veteran wide receiver was held out of the early portion as a rest day, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

What Happened With Keenan Allen at Practice

Allen was on the side during the early open portion of practice, but Wagoner reported that he could join in later. He was told it is not injury related and that it was a veteran rest day.

The participation report backed that up. Allen was listed as limited, with the reason given as a resting player and not an injury.

The Wednesday Report for the San Francisco 49ers

He was not the only veteran getting a break. Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams also did not practice, and both are listed as rest days.

The injury side of the report has more. Mike Evans did not participate with an Achilles issue, and Jordan Watkins sat out with a groin injury. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was limited with a neck injury.

Quarterback Brock Purdy did not participate, per Wagoner. He is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it is not a high ankle injury and that Purdy is day-to-day.

Why Allen’s Role Matters for the San Francisco 49ers

That context matters for Allen’s role. With Evans and Watkins not practicing, the 49ers are thin at wide receiver, and Allen is one of the veteran targets Purdy has leaned on.

Allen has fit in quickly. He caught five passes for 61 yards in his debut, and a rest day now gives him a chance to stay fresh as the schedule continues.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium. Thursday’s and Friday’s practice reports will show where Allen, Evans and Purdy stand.

For now, Allen’s rest day looks routine. The rest of the week’s practice reports should show how the 49ers’ receiver group and Purdy are trending before Sunday.