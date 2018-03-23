Best PS4 Fighting Games: The Ultimate List (2018)

It may be one of the harder genres to get into, but fighting games stand tall as one of the best.

For years, gamers have decided to end their disputes by finishing each other with Critical Arts, Fatalities, limb-breaking submissions, and other types of game winning maneuvers. Big name franchises in the genre have allowed fans to play out dream scenario matches and compete at a high level of play at fighting game tournaments.

The PS4 is home to a huge variety of quality games and most of them happen to be top-tier fighters. Sony’s 4th-generation console and its comfortable controller layout both provide the preferable playstyle most fighting game fans stick to.

If you’re in the market for a fighter you may have passed up or are starting out your collection of fighting games for the PlayStation 4, this master list of the best PS4 fighting games will push you in the right direction.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Developers: Capcom, Dimps

Publisher: Capcom

Capcom’s world renowned fighting game franchise didn’t start out too hot when its fifth iteration arrived. A lack of meaningful single-player content, a small roster, and online connectivity issues hampered the initial launch of the game. In 2018, Street Fighter V got a new lease on life with the much needed Arcade Edition update. With it came all of Season One and Two’s DLC roster additions, a full-fledged Arcade Mode, a second V-Trigger for every character, new challenge modes, and even more added characters. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is the definitive version of one of the finest fighters on the market.

Mortal Kombat XL

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Ed Boon and the fine developers at NetherRealm Studios may have created gory perfection with Mortal Kombat X. In its base form, there was already a ton of content to busy yourself with. Once this blood and guts fueled fighter ballooned to include even more characters, it transformed into the excellent Mortal Kombat XL. Just look at the full lineup of extra characters this special edition comes packaged with – Goro, Jason Voorhees, Predator, Tremor, Tanya, Bo’ Rai Cho, Triborg, Leatherface, and Alien. Consider all that with the game being in its most balanced form and you get Mortal Kombat’s best effort to date.

Injustice 2

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The DC Universe got flipped onto its head when its heroes and villains did battle in Injustice: Gods Among Us. With a roster full of recognizable and lesser known DC characters, the game attracted comic book fanatics and non-fans alike. The ante was most definitely upped with an amazing sequel. While a few beloved roster members have gone missing, they’ve been replaced with worthy combatants such as Brainiac, Robin, and Black Canary. The guest characters (YOU CAN PLAY WITH THE NINJA TURTLES!) are worth the price of admission alone! Thankfully, the tightly tuned combat, epic story mode, and gear accruement mechanics will give you enough reason to hop into Injustice 2’s heroic duels.

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

The complaints lobbied against MVCI are legit – it looks…off, the roster pales in comparison to UMVC3’s, and the story mode was lamented by those who played through it. Even with all those issues, the gameplay itself is still a complete joy. The return of the Infinity Stones and the newly added ability to tag in your partner whenever you please makes this entry the best playing version of “Mahvel!” yet. Don’t judge this superhero vs. gaming icons book by its lackluster cover – it offers an immensely rewarding combat system and a few great DLC characters that make MVCI a diamond in the rough.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Past attempts at producing a 2D fighter based on the beam blasting battles of Dragon Ball Z were passable at best. It may have taken forever and a day, but Arc System works finally got the formula right. Dragon Ball FighterZ replicates the craziest battles of the anime via 3v3 team brawls, flashy super moves, and a wealth of clever Easter Eggs. All those Super Saiyans, androids, and human Dragon Ball icons look amazing as they physically bash each other relentlessly and send their opponents through nearby buildings. From the looks of things, this crisp looking 2D fighter will grow even more powerful once additional modes, characters, and balance adjustments come down the pipeline. Dragon Ball FighterZ is your quintessential anime fighter.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Aksys Games

Arc System Works is known for regularly updating their fighters and giving then even weirder sub-titles. Guilty Gear Xrd is no exception. The latest and greatest version of that game is the only one you need to seek out. The REV 2 update brings a highly requested female samurai and a unique ninja businessman to the fray – Baiken and Answer. Improvements have been implemented across the board and all the DLC featured in past Xrd releases have been included. Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 embodies the hardcore spirit of heavy metal and stands tall as one of the best anime fighters ever made.

Tekken 7

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Kazuya and Heihachi’s family feud ends here. Tekken 7 is the ultimate finale between the stalwarts of the Mishima Clan. Their battle atop a erupting volcano is the definition of hype! Luckily, they’re not the only ones taking out their frustrations on each other. Familiar faces from series’ past make their comeback, plus some surprising guest characters enter The King of the Iron Fist Tournament. The brand new battle mechanics look amazing in action and the slow-mo endings to close matches never grows tiresome. If you’re in the mood to play hard hitting 3D fighter, Tekken 7 should be at the top of your list.

Gundam Versus

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

The wait was long, but longtime Gundam fans finally got to see what all the hype was about. The Gundam VS series become a huge hit in Japan, but it never made its way over to the States. Back in 2017, Bandai Namco saw fit to right the wrongs of that error and port the latest entry in the series over to the US. Gundam Versus is mech-fighting combat at its best. Hundreds upon hundreds of Mobile Battle Suits from every Gundam generation are playable. There’s a ton of fan service focuses features sprinkled throughout this fighter, so Gundam fanatics will adore the music and vocal performances. If you’re looking for something similar to Virtual-On, Gundam Versus is your best option.

BlazBlue Central Fiction

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Aksys Games

The BlazBlue games have steadily improved as massive updated versions have been released. It looks as if Central Fiction is the finish line. Every member of this anime fighter’s now huge roster have been properly adjusted for maximum balance. Speaking of the roster, it throws in several fresh challengers. Jubei is finally playable, plus a bunch of console exclusive fighters and previously unseen fighters became available. If you’ve spent plenty of time with Central Fiction already, then you’ve probably played hundreds of Ragna vs. Jin matches. For everyone else, now’s the best time to turn the wheel of fate and hop into some BlazBlue action.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK

SNK’s catalogue of games are littered with the best fighters of all time. The Fatal Fury series was certainly among them. It first introduced gamers to fighting game icons Terry Bogard and Geese Howard. As the franchise’s story progressed, new faces came into play. Everything came to a head once Garou: Mark of the Wolves initially launched. Terry was joined by Geese’s son Rock Howard and a host of other formidable martial artists. Now that this SNK classic has online multiplayer features, everyone who missed out on it should give it a shot. You’ll instantly fall in love with the classic 2D visual style, catchy soundtrack, Just Defend system, and charismatic roster.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Developer: Reverge Labs

Publisher: Marvelous Entertainment

Skullgirls has come a long way since its introduction last-gen. Thanks to the support of its fans via crowdfunding, Reverge Labs was able to improve upon the solid foundation laid down by their fighter’s first iteration. Years later, the game blossomed into a remarkable project that’s still enjoyed extensively by the FGC. The amazing 2D sprites and stage art will pop out to you immediately and the charismatic roster and crazy combo antics will keep you playing. After you lob a chair into your foe via Beowulf and witness Cerebella’s massive arms at work, you’ll realize why Skullgirls 2nd Encore is worth a look.

The King of Fighters XIV

Developer: SNK

Publisher: Atlus USA

The King of Fighters was a nice alternative to fighting game mainstays such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat back in the day. SNK threw in a bunch of three-person teams and let players decide who’d go first, second, and last. As the years progressed, new entries were produced and the series steadily improved. The 14th main chapter in the ongoing franchise is a celebration of everything that came before it. Fan favorites returned, new factions arrived, the visuals switched to full 3D, and new mechanics changed up the formula. Now that the graphics have been improved and more characters have been added, The King of Fighters XIV has turned into a more serviceable fighter.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Developers: Capcom, Eighting

Publisher: Capcom

As soon as Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite got announced at the 2017 PlayStation Experience, another reveal came moments later – Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is now playable on the PS4! The best version of the third entry in the Vs. crossover series is still worth delving into. If you miss the thought of playing with Deadpool, Phoenix Wright, and plenty of X-Men characters, then going back to enjoy some UMVC3 madness is a viable option. The gameplay remains as chaotic as ever and all of the past costume DLC has come included with this re-release. The 3v3 team wars that took over the EVO tourney for years is still relevant and enjoyable.

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Capcom never lets its classics be relegated to just one generation of consoles. They’ve made great efforts towards keeping their best received titles alive by bringing them back for another round. The Street Fighter 4 series hit its max stride once it went “Ultra.” After enjoying a nice run on the PS3, Ultra Street Fighter IV is now a part of the PS4’s fighting game library. This version of SF4 is jam packed with everything a Street Fighter fan could ever want – a massive roster, deep and rewarding mechanics, a strong online component, a wide variety of costumes, and the ability to play with earlier iterations of every character. The Omega Mode is another prime of this finalized edition, which makes USF4 one of the best PS4 fighting games.

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]

Developer: French-Bread

Publisher: Arc System Works

Only the most hardcore of fighting game fans know anything about the Japanese dev team known as French-Bread. The games that made their name synonymous with anime fighters is the hyper-fast and fluid Melty Blood series. French-Bread has taken everything that worked in the past and put it towards their latest IP – Under Night In-Birth. After enjoying a nice run on the PS3, a more complete version of the game has finally graced the PS4. With it comes a bevy of gameplay balancing, a full visual novel-like story mode, and four new characters. While the mechanics of this fighter are hard to master, Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] is easy to pick up and just as endearing as its competition.

Samurai Showdown V Special

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK

Ever since SNK got back on its feet with the release of The King of Fighters XIV, they’ve opened the floodgates. Their most beloved classics have made their way over to home consoles in arcade perfect form. Some of them have even been revived with the addition of online multiplayer and a gallery mode. One of the games that’s been given that special treatment is one of the best entries in the gory weapons fighter, Samurai Showdown V Special. This is the best version of the fifth main entry and the one that fans regard as the best in the overall series. Four of the game’s bosses became playable, Overkill finishers made their debut, and the blood happens to flow a lot more than before. Those are reasons enough to revisit this SNK classic or play it for the very first time.

EA UFC Sports 3

Developer: EA Canada

Publisher: EA Sports

Competing in the Octagon is an intimidating endeavor. It takes several hours of training, fight hype, and dedication towards raising one’s stock to make it in the UFC. EA Sports UFC 3 lets players simulate the rise of an up and coming MMA fighter through its lengthy “G.O.A.T.” career mode. You’ll feel like a Hall of Fame champ as you endure the tough challenges your custom fighter’s put through during his/her rise to the top. Besides the single-player focused career mode is the more casual-player focused Knockout Mode and a host of other multiplayer modes. The game’s ground grappling and submission mechanics have seen many improvements, plus the stand up game is still as solid as its ever been. EA Sports UFC 3 is EA Canada’s best MMA simulator effort thus far.

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Dead or Alive 5 went through a few changes before it reached its Last Round. It first hit the PS3 in its most basic form, got updated with an Ultimate edition, and then made its way over to arcades. This third and final update is the one that’s held onto its fanbase’s attention for the longest time. It also happens to be the Dead or Alive game that’s captured casual fans interest the most. Dead or Alive 5 Last Round comes as a free download, but anyone who’s looking to get the game’s full gamut of content needs to cop the full edition. The roster has ballooned to a max offering of 32 characters with guest spots given to Ninja Gaiden, Virtua Fighter, Fatal Fury, and Samurai Warriors veterans. With such a huge cast to select from, a crazy collection of DLC costumes, and the DOA gameplay that fans know and love in place, Last Round is definitely worth a download.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: CyberConnect2

The dedicated Naruto fanbase have been treated to some solid game adaptations since the manga/anime landed in the States. Japanese game development studio CyberConnect2 are responsible for creating the best fighters featuring the lethal ninjas that clash within the Naruto universe. Their Ultimate Ninja Storm series reached a satisfactory conclusion with the Road to Boruto DLC update added to the fourth (and final) entry. Bandai Namco saw fit to celebrate the entire franchise by offering up all four games with its DLC goodies with this HD collection. As far as arena battles go, the Ultimate Ninja Storm games are up there with the very best. And it does an incredible job of recreating the every climactic moment of the long-running anime. If you missed out on this series before, now’s the perfect time to bask in all its ninjutsu glory.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

If you fell in love with Injustice 2, then you should probably take a look back at NetherRealm’s first stab at the series. This Ultimate Edition of the first game comes with everything that was offered at launch. Then there’s all the bonus goodies – all six DLC characters, every piece of costume DLC, and all the extra S.T.A.R. Labs Missions. There’s a few characters who’re in this game that are sadly absent from the second one, such as Batgirl, Lobo, Zatanna, General Zod etc. Injustice: Gods Among Us is still worth a look for fighting game fans who want to revisit the past.

