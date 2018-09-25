Hitman 2 is Heading to Colombia in Newest Trailer

At its core, the Hitman series is about traveling to exotic locations so you can kill vile people in a variety of creative ways. This is the backbone of the Hitman franchise, so it comes as no surprise that Hitman 2 is shipping players off to the jungles of Colombia.

Teased at the end of August, we finally got a deeper look at what we can expect from this level. Set in the town of Santa Fortuna, players are tasked with slaying three cartel leaders that rarely appear together. Some of the locations featured in the new trailer include a fancy house, the shanty village, an underground mine, and helicopter landing zone. Of course, the jungle will also play a big part since you can hide in the brush and silently pick guards off

Some of the ways to kill your adversaries include blowing a gas valve, hitting someone with a brick of cocaine, and dropping a chandelier on them. The trailer also teases a hippo in the water, suggesting we can have this animal attack our targets if they’re close enough.

This is the second major level showcased for Hitman 2 and it’s far different than the crowded Miami streets. Additionally, players will also be able to experience the core levels from the last Hitman in this game.

Hitman 2 is set to release on November 13 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For those who pre-order, they will have access to the Hitman: Sniper Assassin mini-game.

