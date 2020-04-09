Pokemon GO Spring Research Tasks 2020

The Spring Event 2020 in Pokemon GO is starting to go live in certain regions of the world, so The Silph Road Subreddit has been recording the exclusive Field Research Tasks for the event.

Here are the Pokemon GO Spring Research Tasks for 2020 and their rewards:

Hatch an Egg – Eevee with flower crown*

Hatch two Eggs – Azumarill

Hatch three Eggs – Alolan Exeggutor*

Hatch four Eggs – Audino

*Chance for shiny Pokemon encounter

The Spring Event 2020 runs from April 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to April 16, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. local time, according to Niantic. You’ll have until then to acquire these exclusive Research Tasks from PokeStops.

You’ll especially want to go for the Research Task that has you hatching four Eggs as Audino are pretty rare in the wild.

The 1/2 hatch distance bonus added to the game with the COVID-19 pandemic will be active during the event, according to Niantic. To hatch Eggs quickly, it might be a good idea to invest in more Incubators and Super Incubators in the in-game shop, but if you don’t want to spend your hard earned PokeCoins then it’s best to incubate 2 km Eggs.

Luckily, during the Spring Event 2020 every Gift you open from friends will have 2 km Eggs.

In addition to that, Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill and Torchic will appear more frequently in the wild. In the wild you can also find Buneary wearing flower crowns and Pikachu wearing flower hats, and they can be shiny as well.

Pichu wearing a flower crown, Togepi wearing a flower crown, Happiny, Munchlax, Tyrogue, Chingling and Riolu will hatch more frequently from 2 km Eggs.

Players will also enjoy twice the Candy from hatching Eggs and Lucky Eggs will last for one hour instead of a half hour.

In other news, Niantic announced the featured Pokemon for each Pokemon Spotlight Hour for the month of April. Each Pokemon Spotlight Hour happens at 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday. Here’s the featured Pokemon and bonus for each Tuesday in April:

April 7: Purrloin & 2X Catch XP

April 14: Magnemite & 2X Catch Candy

April 21: Wobbuffet & 2X Transfer Candy

April 28: Pidgey & 2X Evolve XP

Be sure to practice social distancing!

