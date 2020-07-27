Fortnite Leak Reveals Map After July 30 Water Drop

Fresh off the latest water level drop in Fortnite that took place on July 27, leakers have already revealed when to expect the next one.

The one that just too place didn’t really do a whole lot in the grand scheme of things since there’s not a whole lot of the map that’s left underwater, but locations like Slurpy Swamp, Dirty Docks, and Camp Cod were uncovered a bit more.

According to leakers, we only have two planned drops to go, with the next one happening on July 30. Unlike this one, we have an idea of what the map will look like ahead of time, and it removes much of the water.

July 30 Map Update

We have two more water levels left this season, and the next time the water decreases will be July 30th! pic.twitter.com/oP5UwBPlbE — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 27, 2020

One thing’s for sure and it’s that the new map is a far cry from how it looked when Season 3 started as the majority was covered in water.

To their credit, Epic Games actually told an interesting story with all of the water this season, but we don’t yet know what direction they are truly going with it all.

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey gave us our first glimpse at the new map and it looks like the water will stay remain in the giant bay in the top left part of the map, but all of the stuff that has been previously underwater is gone for the most part.

We’re still potentially waiting on the emergence of Atlantis into Fortnite at some point, and if that’s going to happen, it will likely be in one of the last two map updates.

Will Aquaman Get a Kingdom?

The Aquaman skin is now available in Fortnite and the Black Manta skin has come and gone from the item shop.

If Epic was looking for the best time to add Atlantis into the game and drum up some excitement, that time has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean they won’t add this location eventually.

There’s a giant whirlpool on the left side of the map that many players think could prove to be an entrance into Atlantis, so it’ll be an important spot to keep an eye on.

