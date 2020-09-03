Where to Find Loading Screen at Quinjet Patrol Site For Fortnite Wolverine Challenge

The second week of Fortnite Season 4 has arrived and it brings a whole new set of map challenges along with the next Wolverine challenge.

Completing these Wolverine challenges will be the only way to unlock the famous X-Men member in the game, so they are definitely going to be worth your while.

If you’re behind, you can get a refresher on where to find the mysterious claw marks here, but if you’ve already gotten that out of the way, then read on.

Here’s how you can find the loading screen at a Quinjet Patrol site to finish the Week 2 challenge.

Loading Screen Location

To find this loading screen, you’ll first need to track down a Quinjet, which can easily be done by paying attention to see where they break off to when you are getting ready to hop off the Battle Bus.

Just keep an eye on where they land, which will also be signified by rising blue smoke and a jet icon on your map, and just head on over.

There will be a bunch of Stark Bots at this location, so you’ll want to get rid of those as soon as you can. Once you do so, the area will be clear for you to pick up the loading screen and come away with a completed challenge. The loading screen can be found just inside of the jet.

What’s The Reward?

Unsurprisingly, the Week 2 reward won’t be the skin just yet, but will instead be a Wolverine loading screen.

It’s not the flashiest of rewards, but we can’t be too mad since it has some pretty cool art to it.

We’re still a way out from actually unlocking his skin, so we’re going to have to be patient. We do know from a set of leaked challenges that Wolverine himself will actually be getting his own location and he’ll also be a boss at it.

It will be interesting to see where Epic Games adds that spot, so keep your eyes peeled.

READ NEXT: What Are The Strongest Weapons in Fortnite Season 4?