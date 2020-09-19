How to Complete Tony Stark Awakening Challenges in Fortnite

There are a lot of Marvel characters available in Fortnite Season 4, and most of them have a special variant style that can be unlocked provided players complete a certain set of challenges.

Through these challenges, players can unlock a Red She-Hulk style and even a Rocket Raccoon back bling pet for Groot, so they are definitely worth finishing before the season wraps up in November.

In the Battle Pass, you’ll notice that you’ll be unlocked a hero’s alter-ego before you actually unlock their hero form. This means you’ll have to finish the Awakening challenges to unlock characters like She-Hulk, Iron Man, and others.

Speaking of Iron Man, here’s how you can unlock him by completing his Awakening challenges.

Reach 88 on the Speedometer in a Whiplash

The Whiplash is the fastest car in Fortnite, so it makes perfect sense that Tony Stark will want to ride in that.

You’ll have to hit 88 MPH, so you’ll want to find a nice straight line to cruise down. The Whiplash will move fastest on a road, so maybe you’ll want to find an area next to a bridge since that will be good for top speed.

Make sure you have the Tony Stark skin on as that’s the only way to complete this objective.

Use an Upgrade Bench as Tony Stark

It’s no secret that Tony likes to tinker, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see one of his Awakening challenges task players with tracking down Upgrade Benches.

Although the portable benches are no longer in the game, there are several different locations you can visit that have set spawns for them.

All you’ll have to do is find a weapon to upgrade, head on down to one of these spots, spend your resources and then move onto the next objective.

Emote as Tony Stark in the Stark Workshop

Like the other Awakening challenges, the final step will be completed by emoting in a certain spot as the character.

To unlock the Iron Man suit, you’ll have to emote in the Stark workshop, which can be found on the west side of the building on the bottom floor at the Stark Industries location.

Walk up to the platform in the middle room, choose your emote, and watch Tony enter his Iron Man suit. Congratulations, you’ve completed the Iron Man Awakening challenges!

You have until the end of the season to get this done, so you can take your time if you’re not this far in the Battle Pass yet.

