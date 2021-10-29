Fortnite Naruto Skin Releasing in November: Report

One of the worst kept secrets in all of Fortnite has been the Naruto skin. After being shown in the Apple lawsuit, fans have been wondering where this famous character has been.

There have been theories from fans and leakers alike, but nothing has proven to be accurate as of yet. Now, we have a very prominent Fortnite leaker saying the skin will release in November, so that’s now the time we’ll have to set our sights on.

Epic likely knows just how popular this character is, and they might be saving it for the right moment. October was all about Fortnitemares, and while we got a Dune collaboration during it, we mostly stuck to horror-themed stuff.

November is wide open and that means this could finally be the month for Naruto.

Naruto Time?

Since a lot of people keep asking me.. Fortnite x Naruto is happening next month, I PROMISE you. I'm just as hyped as much as you are but we have to wait a little bit more lol — HYPEX 🐐 (@HYPEX) October 29, 2021

The news of Naruto coming in November comes from Fortnite leaker HYPEX. He has been the one saying time and time again that Naruto is coming, and he remains adamant about that fact.

“Since a lot of people keep asking me,” he said. “Fortnite x Naruto is happening next month, I PROMISE you.”

We’ve heard Naruto is coming for months now, so it makes sense for fans not to really believe anything until they hear it from Epic themselves. We’ve been seeing small teases about him for a while, as recently as this update even.

It’s tough to tell what the exact timetable for Naruto is, but if he’s coming in November like HYPEX says, then that means we’ll have 30 days of speculation ahead of us. We can probably count out a Thanksgiving day release, but it might be too early to even confirm that.

What Hints Have We Gotten?

UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS! – Recharge Cooldown: 4s

– Maximum Range: 300 meters

– Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

– Hold Duration: 0.15s pic.twitter.com/OxRt0Dey9p — HYPEX 🐐 (@HYPEX) October 26, 2021

For starters, there’s a weapon in the works called the Mythic Explosive Kunai, which is a weapon we see often in the Naruto anime.

This doesn’t outright confirm the character, but it does seem like it’ll tie in some way or another. On top of that, there are new things being added to Creative that seem to tie into the Naruto, so it really does feel like it’s just a matter of time now.

Remember, Fortnite made us wait a whole year for the release of Shadow Midas, so this might be part of some lengthy tease for whatever reason. Shadow Midas is finally available to those who want him, and we have to imagine that Naruto will eventually be released as well.

For the time being, we’ll just have to continue watching all of these teases happen in front of us. It seems like there could be some sort of in-game event celebrating his arrival if that Kunai weapon is real.

Several skins have been released in the past that were available free of charge by winning a tournament, so maybe we could see something like that with Naruto. There could be a special set of rules or something that use the Kunai, or it could be your typical tourney. All of this is just speculation, so we’ll just have to hope Epic comes out and says something.

