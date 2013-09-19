Vishnu ‘Kisan’ Pandit, Navy Yard Victim: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vishnu Pandit left India for the USA in his 20s and never looked back. His pursuit of the American dream came to a tragic end on September 16 amid the horror at the Washington Navy Yard, reports The Washington Post.

Here’s what you should know about Vishnu Pandit and his tragic demise.

1. He Enrolled at the University of Michigan in 1974

Pandit, a native of Mumbai, first came to America to further his education by earning a degree in naval architecture from the University of Michigan, in addition to his degree in marine engineering he earned in Calcutta, reports Fox D.C.

2. He Had a 30-Year-Career in the Navy

After he completed his studies, Pandit joined the U.S. Merchant Marines before moving on to the Naval Sea Systems Command, which was headquartered at the Washington Navy Yard. In a family obituary that was shared with The Washington Post, it read:

Kisan took great pride in being employed by the United States Navy, which he very proudly served in various capacities as a civilian for over 25 years, Kisan felt extremely privileged to have contributed to the superiority of the U.S. Navy and the country that he served.

3. He’s Survived by His Wife of 35 Years

Pandit married his wife, Anjali, in 1978. Together they had two sons, Siddhesh and Kapil. Pandit was also a proud grandfather of one granddaughter, who was just born in August 2013. A longtime friend, M. Nuns Jain, said that “he was a real family man and he loved dogs.” The family had a golden retriever called Bailey. Another neighbor, Satish Misra, said: “He was a gentle man. I really love him and his family.”

The family lived in North Potomac, Maryland.

The New York Times describes him as:

…the kind of man who watched out for his neighbors: watering plants, offering to watch a baby, even checking in when he noticed a garage door left open too long.

4. He Was a Religious Man

Pandit is also reported to have been active in his local Hare Krishna Hindu temple. In addition to his religious activities, Pandit also served on the homeowner’s association board in their “leafy” subdivision, reports Fox D.C.

The family will be holding a private Hindu memorial service for Pandit.

5. His Family Requested Donations to the Wounded Warrior Project

In clear evidence to his pride and love of the United States military, his family have wished, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Pandit’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project or “any charitable organization supporting the U.S. Navy.”