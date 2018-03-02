Lauryn McRoyal AKA Peaches, Rick Ross’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hip hop impresario Rick Ross was found unresponsive at his Miami mansion earlier today and his current status is unknown. According to reports, he has a new girlfriend and partner named Lauryn McRoyal, also known as Peaches or Peachy.

McRoyal is a model and appears to be a relatively new fixture in Ross’ life. Despite being a relatively new relationship, with the earliest reports of Ross and McRoyal being together having surfaced in February of 2018, their relationship appears to be somewhat serious, with the two of them doting over each other on social media.

McRoyal, a young mother who frequently posts photos of her family on her Instagram and often posts her devotion to religion, remains largely a mystery to the public.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Ross Fathered a Baby With Another Woman in 2017, But That Has Not Affected His Relationship with McRoyal

Rick Ross is not known for his monogamy. He fathered a baby with former lover Tia Kemp in 2017.

That said, since McRoyal entered his life in early 2018, she has been a regular fixture by his side.

It has been reported that McRoyal is the perfect mix of beauty and brains. McRoyal has been described as responsible, smart and secure.

McRoyal as ambitious and has enjoyed a great amount of personal success on her own.

“Lauryn McRoyal is a brand consultant, she attended the University Of Illinois and has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. She has a reputation as one of the top marketers in the United States,” according to reports.

2. McRoyal Is Successful and Self-Sufficient

While McRoyal may not have amassed the kind of wealth that Rick Ross has, she has enjoyed an incredibly successful career as a model, Instagram influencer and brand representative. She has worked hard as a single mother and clearly puts her young daughter first.

While McRoyal may be enjoying the lavish lifestyle she enjoys while being the girlfriend of Rick Ross, she was doing extremely well for herself long before the two became involved, and her livelihood is not dependent on Ross.

Educated, hard-working and independent, McRoyal is powerful, intelligent and driven to succeed.

3. McRoyal May Have Been The 911 Caller Who Alerted Emergency Responders

The identity of the caller who contacted emergency responders has not yet been released, though many have speculated that it was McRoyal.

According to Billboard, the call went as follows:

Rick Ross was hospitalized early Thursday morning when police and emergency teams were called to the scene after he was “found unresponsive” in his Florida home, according to TMZ. The report also states that the distress and heavy breathing could be pneumonia-related. The Davie Police Department confirmed the medical crisis to Billboard on Friday (March 2). Rozay has had a long history of suffering from seizures in the past, which he credited to a lack of sleep. The dispatch record obtained by Billboard says the 911 caller noticed the MMG boss was “slobbing from the mouth” and “nodding his head” after several attempts at waking up the 42-year-old. Local police were alerted to the situation when Ross became “combative” with medics. Police stated they got involved when “Fire Rescue 65 [requested police] to step it up, which means need to come faster in reference to a combative patient.” Sgt. Leone, head of media and public relations, said since “Police officers arrived at 3:43 AM and cleared at 3:47 AM. I can speculate that we didn’t get involved. We didn’t write a report on it.”

The report makes a reference to Ross having difficulty breathing and that his medical issues could be related to pneumonia. It was further reported that Ross has a history of seizures.

4. It is Unclear How Long Ross and McRoyal Have Been Together

Ross and McRoyal stepped out publicly as a couple in 2018. However, in 2017, McRoyal posted a picture she took while out on a date with Ross with the caption “Your future gets brighter with every breath you breathe, you a bad mf’er but even more breathtaking standing next to me.”

It is believed that McRoyal maintained a respectful distance during the time surrounding the birth of Ross’ baby with his former lover, but was still involved with him to some extent, whether as a friend or otherwise.

Lauryn, a single mother of one, resides in Atlanta. However, it is believed that she has been spending a lot of time with Ross at his Atlanta home.

5. McRoyal Has Not Posted Any Updates Related to Ross

So far, McRoyal has not posted anything in relation to Ross’ current condition. It is believed that she is by his side at an area hospital and will update her followers if and when she deems it appropriate.

In the meantime, little is known about Ross’ condition. According to some reports, Ross has a history of seizures. Others point to his recent weight loss of over 75 lbs. possibly taking a toll on his heart.

Ross has struggled with health problems dating back to 2011, according to US Weekly. “The “Purple Lamborghini” rapper previously suffered two seizures within a six-hour period in 2011. He was hospitalized in Birmingham, Alabama, and later told BET’s 106 & Park, “It was a case of me not getting enough rest, enough sleep. I would get two hours of sleep and keep moving.”

Ross, who weighed 350 pounds at his heaviest, told Men’s Health in 2016 that he lost 75 pounds after making some lifestyle changes in the wake of his seizures.”